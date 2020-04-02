Necessary to ensure availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients, PM tells CMs: Statement ANBANBPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:53 IST
Necessary to ensure availability of separate, dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients, PM tells CMs: Statement ANBANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- CMs