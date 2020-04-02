328 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported since Wednesday: Health ministry official.

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...
Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...
The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
NOIDA, India, April 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- The global health crisis caused by COVID-19 continues to escalate worldwide and has led many countries to declare a state of emergency, making it difficult for broadcasters to report on the news. Du...
More than 95 of those who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60 but young people should not be complacent, the head of the World Health Organizations office in Europe said Thursday. Dr Hans Kluge said age is not the only risk...
About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now in the country after the government undertook massive efforts as part of steps to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, a senior home ministr...
The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance had issued detailed guidelines on the disbursal of money to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana PM-GKY through banks, 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19.In pursuance o...