Kerala reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 from the worst hit Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:11 IST
