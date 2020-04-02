Left Menu
Kerala reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 from the worst hit Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:11 IST
Kerala reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 from the worst hit Kasaragod: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

