Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and visas cancelled include 9 British, 4 American, 6 Chinese, 3 French nationals: officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:34 IST
Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and visas cancelled include 9 British, 4 American, 6 Chinese, 3 French nationals: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- American