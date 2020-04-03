Trauma centre at Dr RML Hospital will function as dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:27 IST
