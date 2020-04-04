A woman who was first to test coronavirus positive in Bhopal and her journalist father now test negative; discharged from hospital.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-04-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:35 IST
A woman who was first to test coronavirus positive in Bhopal and her journalist father now test negative; discharged from hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal