PM Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro hold telephonic conversation; discuss how two countries can join forces against COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro hold a telephonic conversation; discusses how two countries can join forces against COVID-19.
