Repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not make its untenable claims acceptable: MEA on Pak PM's comments on Kashmir.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:47 IST
Repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not make its untenable claims acceptable: MEA on Pak PM's comments on Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.