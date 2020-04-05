COVID-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days presently, had Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:17 IST
COVID-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days presently, had Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days: Health Ministry.
