Left Menu
Development News Edition

44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura: Officials.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST
44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura: Officials.

44-year-old woman with foreign travel history tests positive for COVID-19 in Agartala, first case in Tripura: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

30 more test positive for coronavirus in UP; total cases 308

The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh breached the 300-mark on Monday with 30 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases to 308, an official bulletin said on MondayAmong the fresh cases, 26 are linked ...

Singapore announces additional budget to support coronavirus-hit economy

Singapore on Monday announced an additional budget of SGD 5.1 billion USD 3.5 billion to support jobs and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy, days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the closu...

COVID-19 positive man dies in Rajasthan's Kota

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run MBS Hospital in Kota even as Rajasthan recorded 35 more cases of the virus, an official said on Monday. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state and infected 274 people...

U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States on Monday designated the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement RIM group as a terrorist organization, in what the State Department called the first such move against a white supremacist group. These designations are u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020