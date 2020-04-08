Pakistan skips video conference of senior trade officials of SAARC countries: Officials.

... ...
The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...
If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....
After a tiger tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal, covered his goats muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from COVID-19. I own 20 goats and my family is ent...
A total of 558 persons werearrested from different parts of Kolkata on Wednesday forviolating the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novelcoronavirus, police saidA total of 113 vehicles were also seized duringchecking drives, a senio...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested people to stay indoors while celebrating Shab-e-Barat as coronavirus lockdown continues. My sincere wishes on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. I request one and all to pray inside the...
Expressing concern over the Centre allocating Tamil Nadu only Rs 510 crore so far to fight coronavirus, the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed it to consider increasing the states share. Taking a serious view of violation of the lockdo...