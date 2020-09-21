Nigeria: Kaduna announces 3 days mourning for late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, according to a news report by Today.

Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication has announced this in a statement on Monday.

Adekeye said that public offices would open as normal on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 but there will be a public holiday on Sept. 23 to honor his memory.

According to him, flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period. Newsmen report that the Emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 84.

The remains of the monarch have been laid to rest at his palace in Zaria besides some past Emirs of the Emirate.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Zazzau Emirate, Dalhatu Kasimu, in the palace at about 5:35 pm, attended by thousands of people.

Among those in attendance were El-Rufai, Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Lawal-Abbas, Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and other top government functionaries.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, led the federal government delegation, consisted of Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, Environment Minister Mahmud Mohammed and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.