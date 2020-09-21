Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Kaduna announces 3 days mourning for late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:55 IST
Nigeria: Kaduna announces 3 days mourning for late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GovKaduna)

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, according to a news report by Today.

Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication has announced this in a statement on Monday.

Adekeye said that public offices would open as normal on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 but there will be a public holiday on Sept. 23 to honor his memory.

According to him, flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period. Newsmen report that the Emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 84.

The remains of the monarch have been laid to rest at his palace in Zaria besides some past Emirs of the Emirate.

The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of Zazzau Emirate, Dalhatu Kasimu, in the palace at about 5:35 pm, attended by thousands of people.

Among those in attendance were El-Rufai, Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Lawal-Abbas, Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and other top government functionaries.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, led the federal government delegation, consisted of Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, Environment Minister Mahmud Mohammed and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $1m aid project to deploy centralized air-conditioning systems

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 1 million knowledge and support technical assistance project to deploy smart, energy-efficient, and disease resilient centralized air-conditioning CAC systems in its developing member countries ...

Swiss report 1,095 new coronavirus cases

The number of people tested positive for infections with the new coronavirus has risen by 1,095, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Monday.It has now reported 50,378 cases, up from 49,283 on Friday. The death toll increas...

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet as one of its crew flying the multi-role aircraft, official sources said on Monday. The woman pilot has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was...

Guj CM talks religion, sanskar at UPSC training centre event

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said a UPSC training centre set up by the Gujarat University and Jain International Organisation JIO will help train administrators who know about the Upanishad religious texts, needed to make people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020