NLC and TUC suspends strike of September 28 amid petrol and electricity tariff hike

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has suspended nationwide strike of September 28 following agreements reached with the federal government, according to a news report by Leadership.

Part of the agreement reached include reversal of the new electricity tariff for a period of two weeks pending the outcome of a technical committee. The committee is to look at the new tariff regime and metering among others for more understanding.

In a communique read by the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige said both organised labour and government agreed to some palliatives for workers to ameliorate the effect of the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff hike.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige the palliatives will be in the areas of transport, power, housing, agriculture and humanitarian support.

As part of the agreement, the government announced the suspension of the new electricity tariff for two weeks, pending when a committee will meet and report back.

Earlier, the NLC had given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to reverse the recent increase in electricity prices and the removal of fuel subsidy else it will embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, September 28.

During Thursday's meeting, the federal government was expected to unfold its palliative plans, but it was learned that its officials did not bring something tangible to the table that will assuage the pains of workers and by extension Nigerians.

It was gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari administration found itself in a difficult situation over the contentious issues and therefore working hard to find a way forward.