Nigeria: Lagos makes world record by celebrating 60th anniversary with 60000 cupcakes

Lagos State on October 1 put Nigeria on the Guinness world record by celebrating the 60th Independence anniversary with 60,000 cupcakes to produce the largest anniversary logo in the world, made with cupcakes mosaic, according to a news report by Lagos State Government.

The initiative by Lagos State Government in conjunction with Fly Africa aimed to put Nigeria in the Guinness Book of World Record as the holder of the world's largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic in the world.

Speaking at the historic event, held at Teslim Balogun, Surulere, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the State through the laying of the largest cupcakes mosaic, has sent a message to the world that Lagos is a land of creativity and innovations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the State Deputy Governor, Oluremi Hamzat at the event monitored by the officials of the Guinness World Records, disclosed that the last largest cupcakes in the world were 30,400 cupcakes made in Singapore in 2015.

The Governor in his address also commended all the founding fathers of Nigeria, independence icons, and those who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remains a united nation.

"I am sure that with this largest cupcakes mosaic today, we have sent a message to the world that Lagos State is a land of creativity and innovations. It is my belief that Lagos State and indeed Nigeria would continue to strive and record greater achievements.

"I call on everyone here today to join hands with our administration to build a Lagos that we would all be proud of," the governor said.