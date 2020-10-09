Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Kenya to mark Huduma Day by having a public holiday on October 10. Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang'i has said in a press release on Friday, according to a news report by K24 TV.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary has said that the holiday will be observed through countrywide prayers to showcase Kenyans commitment to helping the community.

"Kenyans are encouraged to participate in the prayers and promote national unity, social justice, cohesion, and sustainable development in their communities for the benefit of present and future generations," Dr. Matiang'i.

The Cabinet Secretary @interiorKe has confirmed that 10th October 2020 will be a public holiday named Huduma Day. pic.twitter.com/q17EsWuh8t — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) October 9, 2020

On October 7, the Presidency has announced three days of national prayer starting beginning today with the main event being an inter-faith national prayer service at State House, Nairobi on Saturday, October 10.

This announcement comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the nationwide curfew by another 60 days in a cautious approach to reopening the economy.

