EndSARS: Tajudeen Olusi advice Buhari to provide stipends to unemployed youths

The Chairman, Lagos Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, has called on Nigeria's President, Mohammadu Buhari to emulate Britain by providing stipends to the unemployment youths. Saying the cause of the violence was that the youths badly hit with unemployment.

He stated this on October 29 at Eti-Osa constituency 02 stakeholders' meeting organized by Lagos Assembly which held simultaneously across the State.

Olusi also asked the government to begin registration of all unemployed youths across Nigeria, saying this will help them in planning for them in the budget.

"This will need registration of all employed people and this will help the government in their planning and enable them to take care of them. They need to know the exact unemployed people in each local government and the entire country", he said.

According to him, "I spoke about young people that are angry, they are badly hit in the sense that there is no job. When you are fixed, there won't be time to fight. In Nigeria, we should also emulate such thing that the unemployed will be given some allowances, though it will take some time we can do it.

" The entire world is in that preposition today, the economy of every country is bad.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly lamented that all efforts by the state and federal governments were thwarted by suspected criminals who hijacked the protests to cause mayhem and attack public and private investments and interests.

The speaker who is representing Agege Constituency 1 commended his constituents for protecting public infrastructure while the carnage lasted. Urging the youths in the state to be "conscious of the fact that Lagos is a state that has achieved enviable heights. Thus, its standard and peace must be maintained and sustained.