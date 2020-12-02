Left Menu
UN’s FAO and EU assure support for recovery of agricultural livelihoods in Nineveh

UNIRAQ | Mosul | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:37 IST
food and agriculture Image Credit: ANI

Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, Representative of the Food and Agriculture (FAO) Organization of the United Nations in Iraq accompanied by FAO lead technical team, met on Monday with Mr. Najm Al-Jubouri – Governor of Nineveh.

The discussion focused on FAO activities and programs in the Governorate, as well as the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and the availability of water resources. Dr. Elhajj Hassan presented to the Governor FAO's EU funded projects to support the recovery of agricultural livelihoods through the revitalization of food production, value chains, income generation, and secure irrigation water through the rehabilitation of the Al-Jazeera Irrigation system in Nineveh. Dr. El Hajj Hassan thanked the European Union for their support to the agriculture sector in Iraq and convey the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Ms. Irena Vojáčkova's greetings to Mr. Al-Jubouri; he also stated, "Through these projects, FAO will provide the necessary support to improve the agriculture sector that will positively impact all of Iraq."

Al-Jubouri discussed ways of enhancing and strengthening cooperation and coordination with FAO. He praised FAO's role in advancing the agricultural sector in Nineveh Governorate and called on the organization to provide more support to the governorate. At the end of the meeting, the Governor thanked the EU for their generous support to develop the agriculture sector in Nineveh and FAO in Iraq. He expressed his willingness and readiness for full cooperation for the development of the agricultural sector in the Nineveh Governorate.

The visit marks the distribution of wheat seeds in support of farmers in Nineveh under this EU funded project, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Governorate of Nineveh. This distribution is planned to empower the farming community in the governorate and increase the availability of food staples, especially following the severe damage caused by the latest military operations.

"I am delighted to see that, thanks to the strong collaboration between FAO and the national and local authorities, distribution of inputs to farmers is starting in Nineveh under this EU funded intervention", said Mr. Martin Huth, the EU Ambassador to Iraq. "I strongly believe that the agriculture and the agri-food sectors have a great potential for the diversification of the economy in Iraq, and restoring the historical agricultural capacities of the Nineveh region is key to such development. In a time where the country has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, livelihoods have been affected and many families have seen increased needs in food security in a region already struggling from past years' insecurity. I do hope that the rollout of these activities can quickly help farmers in the long-awaited recovery."

