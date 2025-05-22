Afghanistan’s returnees at a crossroads between collapse and recovery

Since September 2023, some three million Afghans have returned – many having been forcibly deported from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran. Often, they arrive exhausted, disoriented, and stripped of their belongings.

“They return to a homeland that is dramatically unprepared to receive them,” warned Arafat Jamal, the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan.

UN agencies have stepped in as stabilising forces, providing crucial support at a time of immense pressure. At border crossings for example, returnees receive cash grants to help them build shelters or launch small businesses.

Infrastructure boost

In communities absorbing large numbers of returnees, the UN has bolstered local infrastructure by constructing clinics, schools, housing, and livelihood projects.

These efforts, said Mr. Jamal, have functioned both as essential “shock absorbers” and as “engines for regeneration” in areas under strain.

“By nurturing such an ecosystem of hope, we have fuelled economic success,” he explained.

Yet as international funding declines, the scale of support is being drastically reduced. Cash assistance per family has plummeted from $2,000 to just $150 – barely enough to cover basic needs.

“This can help someone to survive, but not to thrive,” Mr. Jamal said. “Whereas once we provided restorative assistance, we now hand out pure survival money.”

Big dividend through coordination

He stressed that a coordinated response could transform the return of Afghans into an opportunity for stability, economic growth, and regional harmony. However, he also issued a stark warning: “If we do not come together, the demographic shock of disorganised return may instead tip us towards chaos.”

The UN refugee agency reaffirmed its commitment to remain on the ground and continue saving lives “in war and peace”. But with greater support, Mr. Jamal emphasised, they could do far more.

“We can help to repair and rebuild the fabric of torn communities,” he concluded.