On UN Peacekeepers Day, Global Leaders Reaffirm Women's Role in Securing Peace

As the world observes the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, the spotlight turns not only to the extraordinary sacrifices made by peacekeepers worldwide but also to the critical importance of women’s participation in peace operations. This year’s commemoration is particularly significant as it marks 25 years since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, and 30 years since the Beijing Platform for Action, which first enshrined women's roles in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.

Against a backdrop of persistent global conflicts, the UN has reaffirmed that peacekeeping remains a cornerstone of international security—and that the inclusion of women in these efforts is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic necessity.

Honoring Peacekeepers: Courage, Sacrifice, and Dedication

Since the inception of UN peacekeeping operations in 1948, over two million peacekeepers from 125 countries have served in 71 operations across the globe. These men and women have worked tirelessly in volatile environments—from civil wars to natural disasters—often placing themselves at great risk to protect civilians and maintain fragile ceasefires.

As of 2025, over 4,000 peacekeepers have lost their lives in the line of duty. The UN paid tribute to their courage, acknowledging the trauma and sacrifices many endure long after their missions end.

A powerful image from Timbuktu, Mali, captured the spirit of this year’s observance: a UN Police (UNPOL) officer from Niger patrolling a city once under siege by terrorist threats and banditry. Her presence exemplifies the evolving face of peacekeeping—one in which women play increasingly visible and impactful roles.

Resolution 1325: A Milestone for Women, Peace, and Security

Adopted in 2000, UN Security Council Resolution 1325 called for women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in all aspects of peace and security—from negotiations and conflict resolution to post-conflict reconstruction and governance.

Over the last two decades, the resolution has spurred national action plans, funding mechanisms, and training programs aimed at integrating gender perspectives into peace operations. However, progress remains uneven.

Today, women still represent less than 20% of uniformed personnel in UN peace operations—a figure far short of the parity goals laid out in the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda.

Beyond Representation: Why Women Matter in Peacekeeping

The inclusion of women in peacekeeping is more than a box to tick—it leads to better outcomes. Research has consistently shown that missions with higher female participation are more effective, trusted by communities, and less likely to experience misconduct.

When women serve:

Trust deepens between missions and local populations, particularly women and children.

Protection strategies improve, as women peacekeepers are more likely to engage with vulnerable communities.

Long-term peace is more likely to take hold, with greater focus on reconciliation and community engagement.

Key Initiatives: The Elsie Fund and Women’s Military Peace Operations Course

To bolster female participation in peacekeeping, the UN and its partners have launched several initiatives:

The Elsie Initiative Fund, launched in 2019, now supports efforts in 15 countries to reduce barriers to women’s meaningful participation in military and police roles. The fund addresses institutional biases, lack of infrastructure, and security concerns that limit women's deployment opportunities.

The Women’s Military Peace Operations Course, supported by UN Women, trains women soldiers and officers in leadership, field readiness, and tactical peace operations. The program is cultivating a new generation of female leaders ready to serve on the front lines of conflict zones.

These efforts are helping to create more inclusive and competent missions while challenging gender stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated fields.

A Call to Action: Political Will, Resources, and Commitment

UN leaders, civil society advocates, and peacekeeping veterans agree that achieving the goals of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda requires more than symbolic gestures. It demands political will, sustained funding, and institutional reforms.

The message from this year’s commemoration is clear: Inclusion is not optional. It is essential.

“When women serve, missions are stronger. When women lead, peace lasts longer,” said a UN Women spokesperson. “To fulfill the promise of Resolution 1325, we must dismantle barriers and prioritize equity in peace and security frameworks.”

A Vision for the Future: Peace Through Equality

As the UN looks ahead, it calls for a future in which peace is not brokered behind closed doors, but forged through inclusive processes that reflect the voices of all—especially those historically excluded from decision-making.

This year’s observance is both a moment of reflection and a renewed commitment to building a more just, peaceful, and equitable world—where peacekeeping is not just a reaction to conflict, but a proactive strategy rooted in diversity, dignity, and dialogue.