Over 165,000 Flee Escalating Conflict in South Sudan as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

In a sobering update, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has warned that more than 165,000 people have fled South Sudan in the past three months alone, escaping intensifying conflict, political instability, and deteriorating humanitarian conditions. As violence flares in Upper Nile state and other hot zones, displaced families are moving in desperation both within the country and across borders into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Sudan, and Uganda.

These latest waves of displacement add to one of the largest and most prolonged humanitarian crises in the world. South Sudan, the youngest nation on Earth, is already host to over 1 million refugees from Sudan’s conflict while simultaneously grappling with its own unresolved internal crises. The combined effect has created a situation of acute vulnerability and limited humanitarian access, threatening the lives and well-being of millions.

Surging Violence and Fresh Displacement

Since late February, escalating hostilities between armed groups, intercommunal violence, and failed peace efforts have ignited fresh fighting, particularly in Upper Nile, a region already plagued by displacement, hunger, and disease. The UNHCR reports that 100,000 people have sought refuge in neighboring countries, while tens of thousands more have been displaced internally.

“This emergency could not have come at a worse time,” said Mamadou Dian Balde, UNHCR’s Regional Director for East, Horn of Africa, and Great Lakes. “The world’s youngest country cannot withstand yet another crisis while still hosting refugees from Sudan and struggling to recover from its own history of conflict and hardship.”

Dire Internal Displacement and Cholera Outbreaks

Inside South Sudan, an estimated 65,000 people have been newly displaced in recent weeks, primarily in Upper Nile and Jonglei states. However, humanitarian access remains severely constrained, as fighting and movement restrictions prevent relief organizations from delivering urgently needed aid.

Among the gravest concerns is the surge in cholera cases in overcrowded areas lacking clean water, medical supplies, or functional healthcare systems. Upcoming seasonal rains threaten to worsen the situation, turning roads into swamps and isolating communities further.

Regional Ripple Effects: Neighboring Countries Strained

The regional consequences of South Sudan’s instability are immense. Bordering countries are increasingly overwhelmed as they try to absorb tens of thousands of refugees amid their own internal crises.

Sudan

Despite being embroiled in its own civil conflict, Sudan has received over 41,000 new South Sudanese arrivals, with 26,000 entering White Nile state, already sheltering 410,000 South Sudanese refugees. The influx has stretched already fragile systems, exacerbating food shortages and health crises including additional cholera outbreaks.

Ethiopia

In Gambella, thousands of South Sudanese refugees initially settled along riverbanks in precarious, makeshift shelters. Although some assistance has now reached towns like Matar and Moun, infrastructure remains overwhelmed. UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) have assisted 21,000 new arrivals, but many thousands remain unassisted amid limited funding and rising needs.

Uganda

Hosting the largest population of South Sudanese refugees in Africa (more than 1 million), Uganda has received nearly 18,000 new refugees since March—a 135% year-on-year increase. Approximately 70% of new arrivals are children, many of whom are making long and dangerous journeys without access to basic services.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Despite facing its own large-scale displacement crisis, the DRC has received an estimated 23,000 refugees from South Sudan due to renewed violence. The country’s capacity to offer safe shelter and support remains critically low.

UNHCR’s Emergency Appeal and Humanitarian Response

UNHCR, along with its partners, is mobilizing critical relief interventions, including:

Distribution of bedding materials, soap, buckets , and other essential items.

Provision of documentation and legal support for refugees.

Specialized assistance for survivors of gender-based violence.

Border monitoring and community engagement to improve reception capacities.

To sustain and expand this response, UNHCR urgently requires $36 million over the next six months. These funds are vital to:

Support up to 343,000 people (internally displaced and new refugees).

Establish and upgrade reception and transit centers .

Deliver cash assistance, shelter, clean water, and health screenings.

A Plea for Peace and Accountability

With growing signs of regional destabilization, UNHCR is calling for:

An immediate cessation of hostilities within South Sudan.

Humanitarian corridors to allow safe access to those in need.

International support and solidarity to address the funding shortfall and prevent a catastrophic collapse of relief operations.

“This is not just a South Sudanese crisis—it is a regional emergency,” Balde said. “We urge all parties to prioritize human life, respect international humanitarian law, and work towards a peaceful resolution.”

South Sudan remains one of the largest displacement emergencies in Africa, with over 2.3 million citizens living as refugees in Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, and the DRC. With more than 165,000 newly displaced in just three months, this latest surge may mark a tipping point unless international action and funding are rapidly scaled up.