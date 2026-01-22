Empowering Pahadi Korwa Women: Broom-Making Initiative Boosts Livelihood in Chhattisgarh

Broom-making has emerged as a vital source of livelihood for the unemployed women of Paadi Korwa, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district. The Forest Department has linked these women with broom production, offering them a path to economic empowerment.

According to Alok Kumar Bajpai, DFO Balrampur, "Instructions have been given by the CM for the economic empowerment of our tribal brothers and sisters." Centres at Jagima and Patrapada have been designated for initiatives to empower the tribal communities. Through these activities, tribal women, organized under the Shankar Mahila Self-Help Group, are engaged in making brooms at Jagima, which will be sold via platforms like C-Mart.

The Forest Department plans to expand employment opportunities further by introducing manufacturing of disposable plates and millet processing in Jagima, alongside a Mahua Oil production unit in Patrapada. Under the Prime Minister's Janman Yojana, rural women, once unemployed, are now actively involved in these projects, substantially improving their economic condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)