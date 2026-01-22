Maharashtra's Mega Investment: Rs 30 Lakh Crore MoUs Signed at Davos WEF

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra has secured MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, potentially generating up to 40 lakh jobs across industries, services, agriculture, and technology.

Fadnavis highlighted an 83% foreign direct investment (FDI) influx from 18 countries, including major players like the US and Japan, asserting that technological partnerships and import substitution could significantly boost the state's economy.

The proposed projects, expected to materialize within three to seven years, span diverse fields such as AI, fintech, quantum computing, and urban development, positioning Maharashtra as a burgeoning investment hub with increasing global appeal.

