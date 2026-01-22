Stalin Calls for Ending Governor's Address Tradition Amid Protests

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for an end to the tradition of governors delivering inaugural addresses in state assemblies. This move comes after a controversial incident where Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot exited the Assembly without completing the speech prepared by the state government.

Stalin took to social media platform X, highlighting a pattern where governors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and now Karnataka have refused to read the state-drafted speeches, accusing them of behaving as "party agents." He proposed ending the practice to safeguard the autonomy of duly elected state governments.

The DMK Chief announced plans to consult with like-minded opposition parties to demand a constitutional amendment in the next parliamentary session. Karnataka's incident is similar to those in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where governors deviated from convention, leading states like Karnataka to consider approaching the Supreme Court due to potential constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)