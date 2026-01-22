Left Menu

Stalin Calls for Ending Governor's Address Tradition Amid Protests

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has urged an end to governors delivering inaugural state assembly addresses. Concerns grew as Karnataka's Governor exited an assembly without reading an address, prompting accusations of partisan behavior. Stalin plans to rally opposition support for a constitutional amendment to stop this practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:53 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for an end to the tradition of governors delivering inaugural addresses in state assemblies. This move comes after a controversial incident where Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot exited the Assembly without completing the speech prepared by the state government.

Stalin took to social media platform X, highlighting a pattern where governors in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and now Karnataka have refused to read the state-drafted speeches, accusing them of behaving as "party agents." He proposed ending the practice to safeguard the autonomy of duly elected state governments.

The DMK Chief announced plans to consult with like-minded opposition parties to demand a constitutional amendment in the next parliamentary session. Karnataka's incident is similar to those in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where governors deviated from convention, leading states like Karnataka to consider approaching the Supreme Court due to potential constitutional violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

