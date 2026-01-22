Court Acquittal of Sajjan Kumar Sparks Outrage and Questions

The recent acquittal of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case has stirred significant outrage and condemnation, particularly from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, Sukhbir Badal. Badal criticized the investigating agencies for their alleged failures in this high-profile case, vowing to continue seeking justice for victims of the riots.

In a statement, Badal expressed disappointment with the verdict, suggesting it has reopened emotional wounds within the Sikh community and raised concerns over the actions, or lack thereof, by governmental authorities in Punjab and Delhi to address such cases. He pointed out previous barriers imposed by these administrations on the release of Sikh prisoners.

The acquittal comes despite Kumar's ongoing imprisonment for other convictions stemming from the same riots, highlighting ongoing questions about the efficacy and commitment of the judicial proceedings in India. It has reignited discussions on the accountability of political leaders involved in historical communal violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)