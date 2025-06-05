EU and Culture Fund Award Grants to Boost Zimbabwe’s Creative Sector

In a vibrant affirmation of its ongoing support for Zimbabwe’s cultural and creative industries, the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Zimbabwe, has awarded USD $27,929.00 in grants to four innovative and socially impactful projects. These awards are part of CreativeACTIONs 2, the EU Delegation’s flagship cultural initiative designed to foster inclusion, innovation, and international cultural exchange across Zimbabwe.

The newly funded projects span visual arts, jewellery-making, theatre education, and international cultural festivals—each rooted in promoting economic empowerment, social inclusion, and global cultural dialogue.

Empowering Art and Inclusion Across Communities

The grants, ranging between USD $1,598.00 and USD $10,000.00, will be used to support the following four key initiatives:

Disability-Inclusive Visual Arts Platform A unique visual arts exhibition will provide a platform for artists with Albinism, offering workshops, public displays, and advocacy activities to raise awareness on accessibility and representation in Zimbabwe’s arts sector. Heritage-Inspired Jewellery and Women’s Empowerment Project In collaboration with the Zimbabwe School of Mines and the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), this project equips 100 women with the skills to turn raw gemstones into high-value jewellery, advancing women's roles in the creative economy. Youth Mobility in Theatre Education A young Zimbabwean theatre educator will travel to Germany for an international knowledge exchange programme, gaining exposure to global trends and capacity-building opportunities, which will strengthen theatre education at home. International Theatre and Arts Festival Funding will support an arts and theatre festival aimed at showcasing Zimbabwean and global talent, enhancing Zimbabwe’s international cultural presence and creating a cross-cultural artistic platform.

Driving Creative Growth and Cultural Exchange

These four projects exemplify the CreativeACTIONs 2 programme’s core mission: to elevate Zimbabwe’s creative sector as a vital contributor to economic development and cultural diplomacy. Launched in 2023, the initiative has since supported 86 projects across Zimbabwe, committing over USD $1.23 million in grant funding. Key areas of impact include:

Empowering youth, women, and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)

Facilitating international exposure and cross-border collaboration

Strengthening institutional and artistic capacity

Supporting cultural policy development

Enabling mobility and market access for Zimbabwean cultural products

The program’s commitment to geographic inclusivity has ensured that all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe have benefited from at least one project under the initiative. This includes community-based arts programmes, entrepreneurial initiatives, and regional exhibitions that extend far beyond major urban centers.

Final Call for Proposals and Future Outlook

The final Call for Proposals under the CreativeACTIONs 2 programme closed on 31 May 2025, and successful applicants are expected to be announced in July 2025. These upcoming grants will likely build on the programme’s growing legacy of supporting diversity, sustainability, and international cooperation in the arts.

By integrating cultural production into the broader framework of development, empowerment, and diplomacy, the EU and the Culture Fund continue to position Zimbabwe’s creative sector as a powerful driver of economic resilience, global engagement, and cultural pride.