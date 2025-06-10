Sudan Faces Looming Famine as WFP Warns of Funding Gaps Amid Escalating Crisis

As the civil war in Sudan grinds into its second year, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a stark warning about the escalating risk of famine affecting millions across the war-torn nation. With infrastructure in ruins, critical shortages of food, water, and medicine, and a sharp rise in cholera cases, the WFP has sounded the alarm for immediate international intervention.

Laurent Bukera, WFP’s Country Director in Sudan, speaking from Port Sudan, emphasized the urgent need for sustained support:

“Over the past six months, WFP scaled up assistance and we are now reaching nearly one million Sudanese in Khartoum with food and nutrition support… but this momentum must continue.”

Cities in Ruin and Frontline Communities at Breaking Point

WFP’s recent mission to Khartoum, the capital now resembling a “ghost city,” revealed widespread destruction and displacement. Neighborhoods lie abandoned, with infrastructure destroyed by intense fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—a violent conflict that erupted following the failed political transition to civilian rule in April 2023.

Meanwhile, frontline communities that once hosted displaced families are now themselves at the brink of collapse. Already burdened and with dwindling resources, these communities can no longer absorb the influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs), forcing aid agencies like WFP to shoulder an overwhelming humanitarian load.

Funding Shortfall Threatens Food Security

Despite scaling up operations dramatically—WFP is now reaching four million people monthly, up from one million at the start of 2024—the agency is facing a critical funding gap of $500 million to sustain life-saving operations over the next six months.

The shortfall has forced WFP to cut food rations, remove key items like oil and pulses from the food basket, and scale back nutrition programs for young children and pregnant or nursing mothers. These cutbacks are already impacting food security in Khartoum, Blue Nile, Al Jazeera, and Sennar states, which are among the worst-hit regions.

Bukera emphasized:

“The international community must act now by stepping up funding to stop famine in the hardest-hit areas, and to invest in Sudan’s recovery.”

Deadly Health Crises and Infrastructure Collapse

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is compounded by the near-total collapse of health and sanitation services. Cholera outbreaks have surged following weeks of torrential rains and decaying urban infrastructure. With clean water inaccessible and corpses reportedly floating in the Nile River near Omdurman, public health conditions are worsening rapidly.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has also flagged conflict-induced displacement and epidemic outbreaks as escalating drivers of humanitarian need, deepening the suffering of over 25 million Sudanese—more than half the country’s population—now requiring urgent aid.

WFP’s Scaled-Up Response and Long-Term Support Initiatives

Despite enormous constraints, WFP continues to expand operations, often under dangerous conditions. In 2024, access has improved, allowing WFP to enter previously unreachable conflict zones, including parts of Darfur, Kordofan, and Al Jazeera. The agency is striving to reach seven million people monthly, especially those on the verge of starvation.

Beyond emergency relief, WFP is laying the groundwork for longer-term recovery:

Cash assistance to stimulate local markets and support host communities

Support for bakeries and small businesses to restart operations

Collaborations with local NGOs, authorities, and UN partners to restore essential services

However, all of this depends on fresh funding and political will from the international community.

Global Call to Action

Bukera’s message was unambiguous:

“We must also demand respect for the safety and the protection of the Sudanese people and aid workers… Urgent action is needed to restore basic services and accelerate recovery.”

Without decisive support, millions may face famine in the coming months. The WFP and other UN agencies are appealing to governments, donors, and philanthropic institutions to step up now—not only to feed hungry mouths but to give Sudan a fighting chance to rebuild from devastation.

As one of the world’s most underreported and underfunded crises unfolds, time is rapidly running out for Sudan’s most vulnerable.