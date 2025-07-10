Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

A new flagship report from the World Bank, developed under the Mashreq Gender Facility and supported by research contributions from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and governments such as Canada and Norway, offers a compelling case for digital transformation as a lever for gender equality in Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon. In these Mashreq countries, women face enormous barriers to entering and remaining in the workforce: restrictive legal frameworks, safety concerns in public spaces, limited access to childcare, and rigid social norms. Despite these obstacles, digital technologies offer a potential breakthrough. By enabling remote work, digital entrepreneurship, online learning, and financial inclusion, the digital economy can help women leap over traditional barriers if the right foundations are in place.

Digital Infrastructure Gaps Undermine Inclusion

The digital readiness of Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon varies widely. All three countries have achieved near-universal mobile broadband coverage, but quality and affordability diverge significantly. Jordan stands out with a relatively well-developed digital infrastructure and more advanced regulatory frameworks. In contrast, Iraq and Lebanon lag with poor fixed broadband access and unreliable electricity supplies. Daily power outages in Lebanon and widespread electricity shortages in Iraq severely limit internet usability and device charging. Moreover, the high cost of devices and mobile data remains a key barrier, particularly for women. According to the report, digital devices in the Middle East and North Africa region cost women an average of 42% of their monthly income, compared to just 12% for men. This affordability gap is driven by women’s reduced economic opportunities and restricted financial autonomy.

Gender Inequality Persists Across the Digital Divide

While mobile phone ownership is widespread, digital adoption is highly unequal. Women are significantly less likely to own smartphones or access the internet, especially in rural areas and among refugee populations. For example, in Iraq, fewer than half of the women in rural areas reported using the Internet. In Lebanon, female Syrian refugees were particularly excluded. Even in Jordan, where digital access is higher overall, gender gaps in smartphone use and internet participation persist. The divide is not solely based on gender; education and wealth levels are strong predictors of digital access. The report finds that education and asset wealth together account for more than 60% of inequality in access to computers and internet-connected devices. Women with tertiary education are far more likely to be digitally active than those with only primary education, who often have minimal or no digital skills. Age also plays a role: after 34, digital skill levels drop sharply for both genders.

Online Access Doesn’t Always Mean Empowerment

Among those who do use the internet, usage patterns reveal telling differences. While both men and women use the internet for entertainment and communication, the way they engage with digital platforms diverges when it comes to more productive uses. Women are more likely to use the internet for education, transportation services, and online shopping, activities that can improve access to mobility and reduce dependence on physical infrastructure. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to use digital tools for job searches and online banking, which correlates with broader gender disparities in economic participation. Notably, the likelihood of using the internet for "productive purposes", defined in the report as job seeking, financial transactions, or accessing education, is significantly higher among those who feel safe online and have higher digital skill levels. Women consistently report feeling less safe on the internet, especially in Iraq and Lebanon, where cybersecurity frameworks are weak and online harassment is widespread.

Empowering Women Through Skills and Regulation

Digital literacy is one of the most important determinants of women’s ability to benefit from technology. Women with moderate or high digital skills are substantially more likely to be engaged in the labor market, whether seeking work or earning income. Interestingly, men with similar digital skills did not show a statistically significant increase in labor force participation, suggesting that digital empowerment may be particularly transformative for women. However, remote work remains elusive for most. Two-thirds of working respondents in all three countries, including the majority of women, reported being required to work on-site daily. Flexible work, which is touted as one of the key advantages of the digital economy for women, remains largely theoretical in the region. The report emphasizes that building access without usage, or skills without safety, will not lead to real empowerment.

A Roadmap Toward Inclusive Digital Economies

To ensure the benefits of digital transformation reach women, the report outlines a series of actionable policy recommendations. These include investment in high-quality fixed broadband infrastructure, improved electricity reliability, and smart spectrum management to pave the way for 5G. Regulatory reform is also critical, particularly in Iraq and Lebanon, where telecom competition is limited and cybersecurity laws are weak or nonexistent. Beyond infrastructure, the report calls for digital skills training not just for youth, but for adults, especially women in their mid-career or later working years. Establishing safe public internet access points and running national cybersecurity awareness campaigns would further support female participation. Ultimately, the digital economy alone cannot overcome entrenched gender inequality. Without an inclusive private sector, strong institutional frameworks, and targeted gender-sensitive policies, the promise of digital transformation will remain out of reach for many women across the Mashreq.