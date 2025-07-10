PROSPECTS Programme: ILO Unveils Report and Learning Portal to Boost Support for Displaced People

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched a landmark report, "Responding to Forced Displacement: Lessons from the ILO’s Engagement in the PROSPECTS Programme", marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to support forcibly displaced persons and host communities. This initiative also introduced the new ILO PROSPECTS Learning Portal, an interactive knowledge platform designed to empower policymakers and practitioners working at the intersection of displacement, employment, and development.

The report distills five years of implementation experience from the PROSPECTS Partnership — a joint initiative across eight countries: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Sudan, and Uganda — and reflects on lessons learned to strengthen future responses. Launched at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, the event brought together UN leaders, government representatives, and technical experts committed to forging inclusive labour markets and long-term, rights-based solutions for refugees and their host communities.

The PROSPECTS Programme: Bridging Humanitarian and Development Gaps

Led by the ILO and supported by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Partnership for Improving Prospects for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities (PROSPECTS) aims to transition from short-term aid to sustainable development pathways by focusing on education, employment, and social protection.

Nicholas Grisewood, ILO PROSPECTS Global Programme Manager, opened the event by stating: “Employment and livelihoods sit squarely at the intersection of the humanitarian and development divide. Through PROSPECTS, we promote integrated, holistic approaches to build inclusive labour markets.”

A Donor’s Commitment to Human Potential

Representing the programme’s primary funder, Peter Schuurman, Special Envoy for Migration at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of partnership and long-term vision.

“Our commitment goes beyond funding. It is about investing in human potential, promoting dignity through decent work, and building inclusive societies where everyone can contribute and thrive,” said Schuurman.

A Global Vision for Inclusive Work

ILO Deputy Director-General Celeste Drake underscored the organization’s broader mission, reflecting on the central message of the report:

“Decent work is not a privilege for a few—it is a fundamental right for all, including those uprooted by crisis. These lessons are critical for building strong partnerships and empowering both refugees and host communities.”

UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly Clements echoed this sentiment, stressing the need to move beyond humanitarian aid:

“Partnerships like PROSPECTS are vital. They help ensure access to education, decent work, and social protection, giving displaced people tools to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

Key Findings: Insights from the Field

The new ILO report draws on experience and data from across the eight PROSPECTS countries and presents a blueprint for scaling up impactful interventions. Among the key findings:

Invest in national systems over parallel structures to build sustainability and inclusion.

Tailor interventions to local labour markets through context-specific analysis.

Promote trust-building and awareness-raising, essential for engagement and program uptake.

Adopt holistic programming, integrating skills training, entrepreneurship, and job services.

Balance short-term results with long-term structural reform.

Tackle legal and policy barriers to formal employment, and offer the right incentives.

Strengthen social cohesion and dialogue, especially where refugee inclusion is contested.

Embed efforts in national frameworks and support local capacity to foster ownership and scale.

Meredith Byrne, ILO PROSPECTS Knowledge Management Officer, stated: “Our lessons show that investing in trust, local relevance, and sustainability yields results that benefit both displaced people and host communities.”

A New Learning Tool for Global Impact

The launch also introduced the ILO PROSPECTS Learning Portal, a digital knowledge hub developed by innovation firm STBY, represented by Geke van Dijk and Bas Raijmakers. The portal features:

Country-specific case studies

User-customized information on ILO interventions

An interactive tool to explore thematic areas and tailor strategies

A dynamic space for peer learning, policy dialogue, and practitioner exchange

The platform is aimed at government officials, UN agencies, NGOs, researchers, and civil society actors working in forced displacement contexts, and is set to become a cornerstone of global learning in this space.

Moving Forward: A Shared Responsibility

With over 100 million people forcibly displaced globally, the urgency for inclusive and sustainable solutions is greater than ever. The PROSPECTS initiative, backed by evidence and real-world learning, offers a transformational model for how governments, international organizations, and local actors can co-create pathways to prosperity for all.

This latest report and portal reaffirm the ILO’s position as a global leader in using decent work strategies to drive social inclusion, economic opportunity, and human dignity in even the most challenging contexts.