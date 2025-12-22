Left Menu

India's Global Education Exodus: A Deep Dive into Student Migration Trends

A NITI Aayog report highlights Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia, and Germany as top education destinations for Indian students. In 2024, 13.35 lakh Indian students studied abroad, with Canada leading. The report also notes a significant brain drain, with 28 students leaving India for each incoming international student.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:02 IST
  • India

In a comprehensive report by NITI Aayog, Canada, the USA, the UK, Australia, and Germany have been identified as the leading destinations for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. As of 2024, Canada hosted 4,27,000 Indian students, marking it as the top choice for educational migration.

The report highlights a substantial outflow of talent from India, noting a staggering 13.35 lakh Indian students studying overseas. This trend underscores a significant brain drain, as for every international student who arrives in India, 28 Indian students venture abroad.

Furthermore, the study points out a considerable rise in outward remittances connected to Indian students studying abroad, increasing from Rs 975 crore to Rs 29,000 crore between 2014 and 2024 under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

