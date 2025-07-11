Left Menu

UN voices concern over Greece’s suspension of asylum applications

While acknowledging the strain of managing new arrivals, UNHCR said such measures must remain within the boundaries of international and European law.

UN News | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:21 IST
UN voices concern over Greece’s suspension of asylum applications
“Even at times of migratory pressure,” the statement continued, “States must ensure that people seeking asylum have access to asylum procedures.” Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Thursday raised alarm over Greece’s decision to suspend the submission of asylum applications from people arriving by sea from North Africa, warning it risks breaching international law and undermining the country’s longstanding commitment to protecting those fleeing conflict and persecution.

 

The move, currently being debated in the Greek Parliament, would halt asylum registration for three months and allow for the return of new arrivals without assessing their claims. It follows a recent rise in landings on the southern islands of Gavdos and Crete.

While acknowledging the strain of managing new arrivals, UNHCR said such measures must remain within the boundaries of international and European law.

“States have the right to manage borders and address irregular migration,” the agency said in a statement. “Controlling a State’s borders, however, must be in line with international and European law.”

A fundamental right

The right to seek asylum, UNHCR underscored, is “a fundamental human right enshrined in international, European and national law – and applies to everyone regardless of how or where they arrive in a country.”

“Even at times of migratory pressure,” the statement continued, “States must ensure that people seeking asylum have access to asylum procedures.”

The proposed Greek legislation would deny asylum seekers the ability to lodge applications and instead provide for their return, prompting fears of so-called refoulement – the forced return of individuals to countries where they may face threats to life or freedom.

 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025