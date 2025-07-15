Indonesia Launches New Phase of ‘Ship to Shore’ Programme for Fishers’ Rights

Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing safe and fair labour migration and promoting decent work in the fishing and seafood industries with the launch of a new phase of the Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia: Safe Migration for Decent Work in the Blue Economy programme. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to ensure better protections for workers who are crucial to Indonesia’s thriving blue economy.

The official launch took place during the first National Project Advisory Committee (NPAC) Meeting held in Jakarta on 25 June 2025. The gathering brought together key stakeholders from government institutions, workers’ and employers’ organizations, civil society, and international partners, many of whom had participated in the programme’s earlier phase.

A Renewed Commitment to Decent Work and Safe Migration

The meeting underscored Indonesia’s enduring dedication to labour reforms in the fishing and seafood sectors, which are not only central to the country’s economic prosperity but also vital to its global trade relations.

Estiaety Haryani, Expert Staff for Institutional Relations representing the Secretary General of the Ministry of Manpower, welcomed the launch of the programme’s new phase. She emphasized the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to support the national work plan and ensure the protection of workers across the entire supply chain.

“This NPAC Meeting is crucial to guide the implementation of the programme over the next four years. It will strengthen collaboration and ensure better protection for Indonesian fishers and seafood workers. This will also reinforce the resilience and sustainability of our fishing industry,” she said.

The Ministry of Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection (KP2MI), newly established in October 2024, has joined the NPAC for the first time—highlighting the institutional consolidation of migration governance in Indonesia.

EU Partnership and Regional Strategy

The European Union continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the Ship to Shore initiative. Saiti Gusrini, representing the EU Delegation for Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam and chairing the NPAC meeting, reaffirmed the EU’s backing of this important programme:

“We are pleased to continue our support. The previous phase delivered real impact for Indonesian fishers, seafood processing workers, and migrant fishers abroad. Given the importance of fisheries as a key export sector, we believe this programme will strategically enhance the Blue Economy by embedding principles of decent work.”

The initiative is part of a broader EU-funded regional effort aimed at fostering sustainable, fair, and rights-based labour practices in the maritime sectors of Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Strategic Focus and National Work Plan

The national work plan adopted at the NPAC meeting focuses on four core strategic objectives:

Enhancing Regional Labour Migration Cooperation Building frameworks for collaboration at the ASEAN level to facilitate ethical migration and promote labour standards across borders. Reinforcing Legal and Policy Frameworks Strengthening national labour laws and policy mechanisms that improve protections for fishers and seafood workers, especially those vulnerable to exploitative conditions and forced labour. Promoting Responsible Business Conduct Encouraging ethical recruitment practices, corporate due diligence, and private-sector compliance with international labour standards across capture fisheries, aquaculture, and processing sectors. Empowering Workers and Communities Supporting legal aid, collective bargaining, migrant resource centres, and training in financial literacy and reintegration services for returning workers.

By addressing vulnerabilities at every stage of the migration and employment process—from recruitment and deployment to reintegration—the programme aims to tackle systemic risks such as debt bondage, labour exploitation, and unsafe working conditions.

Integrated Technical Assistance and Institutional Collaboration

The Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme is being implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The initiative also draws on technical assistance and best practices tailored to Indonesia’s context, with the goal of achieving sustainable and inclusive development in maritime labour markets.

The ILO emphasized that the programme not only benefits workers but also strengthens the competitiveness and integrity of Indonesia’s export-oriented fisheries. The technical assistance will include the development of standard operating procedures, training modules for law enforcement, and capacity-building for provincial governments and civil society organizations.

Looking Ahead: A Blueprint for Fairer Supply Chains

As the new phase gets underway, Indonesia has the opportunity to become a regional model for integrating decent work principles into global seafood supply chains. By aligning with international labour and migration standards, the country also strengthens its export position in major markets like the European Union, where ethical sourcing is increasingly a priority.

The Ship to Shore Rights SEA programme also supports Indonesia’s efforts to meet several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—including SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The implementation of the national work plan through strong multi-stakeholder partnerships reflects a growing recognition that sustainable fisheries are not only about conservation and productivity—but also about human dignity, rights, and justice for the people who power the sector.