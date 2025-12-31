Senegal Approves FAO Studies for National Cattle Tracking System to Curb Theft

The Government of Senegal has formally approved the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) studies on the National Cattle Identification and Tracking System (SNITB), following a national workshop held on 23–24 December 2025 in Diamniadio. The high-level event, chaired by Mabouba Diagne, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, marked a major step forward in strengthening national livestock security and tackling widespread cattle theft.

With the involvement of public authorities, private-sector companies, professional organizations, and technical partners, the workshop signalled a strong national consensus on moving from analysis to concrete, coordinated action.

Cattle Theft: A National Threat with High Economic Costs

Cattle theft continues to devastate rural livelihoods across West Africa. In Senegal alone, losses amount to nearly 2 billion CFA francs (USD 3.2 million) annually. Describing the issue as an “organized plague,” Minister Diagne warned that it now threatens investment, pastoral household income, and the long-term development of the livestock sector.

He emphasised that the country must shift from observation to urgent action:

“Cattle theft is no longer a rural incident. It is a well-organized threat that impoverishes families and undermines the livestock sector.”

A Collective, Multi-Sector Strategy

The workshop outlined a hybrid response framework that blends:

Digital tracking technologies for livestock monitoring

Community involvement in prevention and intelligence gathering

Strengthened security architecture involving defense forces

Robust institutional support from government and private actors

A multi-sector technical committee has been established, bringing together public institutions, civil society, security agencies and private companies—particularly the growing ecosystem of Senegalese tech start-ups specializing in cattle tracking and electronic surveillance.

Start-ups Lead Innovation in Livestock Tracking

Several young tech innovators—including Daraal Technologies, Jourgui, EMC2, Africa Smart Citizens, SAGAM Technologies, Somone, and ASM—presented digital solutions ranging from connected devices to real-time monitoring platforms.

These technologies, once integrated into the SNITB, will:

Enable continuous geolocation of livestock

Improve owners’ ability to recover stolen animals

Strengthen investigations and law enforcement coordination

Reduce theft attempts through enhanced surveillance

According to FAO’s Lionel Gbaguidi, the initiative will also promote the emergence of a local innovation ecosystem capable of offering practical tools adapted to Senegal’s rural realities.

Building a Sustainable National Strategy

Participants endorsed a budgeted roadmap that includes:

Creation of anti-theft committees in all 557 municipalities

Expanded involvement of defense and security forces

Integration of private security agencies (including firms led by former gendarmes)

Use of community intelligence to dismantle criminal networks

Adoption of FAO-supported digital solutions

These measures complement ongoing work by the National Association for the Fight Against Cattle Theft (ANLCVB), reinforcing a national front against livestock theft.

From a Regional Plague to a Model of Resilience

Security forces, supported by private agencies and technology start-ups, are adopting intelligence-led strategies to track suspicious movements, intercept criminal operations and restore trust among pastoral communities.

FAO representatives reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting the Ministry in implementing the SNITB and in scaling up local innovations.

Makhfousse Sarr, Program Officer at FAO Senegal, emphasized:

“FAO strongly supports integrating these innovations to develop solutions that are inclusive, sustainable and adapted to the needs of livestock farmers and institutions.”

A New Chapter for Livestock Security in Senegal

With national approval of the FAO’s studies, Senegal is moving decisively toward a modern, digital, and community-driven cattle tracking system. The SNITB represents not only a strategy to fight theft but a long-term resilience plan to protect livelihoods, empower rural communities, and modernize the livestock sector.