ILO, PNG, and Australia Unite to Launch Major Labour Governance Reform Drive

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the Government of Papua New Guinea (PNG), and the Australian Government have officially launched a landmark programme titled Improving Labour Governance in Papua New Guinea — a bold three-year initiative designed to overhaul labour systems and catalyze inclusive economic development in one of the Pacific’s most dynamic yet complex labour environments.

Formal Launch in Port Moresby

The launch ceremony took place on 16 July 2025 at the Ministry for Labour and Employment in Port Moresby, the nation’s capital. The event was officiated by Hon. Kessy Sawang, MP, PNG's Minister for Labour and Employment, who was joined by key development partners including Dr. Cate Rogers, Minister Counsellor (Economics & Infrastructure) at the Australian High Commission, and Mr. Martin Wandera, Director of the ILO Office for Pacific Island Countries.

In her keynote address, Minister Sawang emphasized the strategic importance of the new programme, calling it a "major step forward in building a fairer and more resilient workforce." She described the initiative as central to her Ministry’s ongoing reforms to strengthen governance structures, improve legal protections, raise workplace standards, and enhance the country’s ability to produce and use reliable labour market data.

Partnership Framework and Funding

The three-year initiative is funded by the Australian Government, underscoring Canberra's commitment to strengthening economic and social institutions across the Pacific. The Government of Papua New Guinea will actively implement various programmatic elements, including the Labour Force Survey, which is expected to fill long-standing data gaps and inform national employment policy.

The ILO, a specialized UN agency focused on labour rights and standards, will provide in-kind support through expert advice, research, and technical guidance. This collaborative framework ensures a balanced approach that leverages both international expertise and national ownership.

A Vision of Decent Work and Inclusive Growth

Dr. Cate Rogers, representing the Australian Government, praised the initiative as a testament to enduring regional collaboration. “This three-year program is a partnership between Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the ILO to build a stronger and more inclusive labour governance system in PNG. Together, we're strengthening labour laws, improving data for policymaking, and fostering collaboration between government, employers, and workers.”

She reiterated Australia’s support for policies that promote regional stability through economic empowerment and robust labour institutions.

Mr. Martin Wandera of the ILO highlighted the broader vision that underpins the initiative — one rooted in decent work, social dialogue, and social justice. “This launch marks an important milestone in our collective mission to advance our shared vision of achieving decent work and social justice. The ILO is proud to be part of this partnership and looks forward to supporting its success.”

Key Focus Areas of the Programme

The Improving Labour Governance in Papua New Guinea programme will prioritize the following:

Strengthening labour law and policy frameworks, ensuring they align with international standards.

Enhancing labour market data systems, including implementation of the Labour Force Survey.

Promoting social dialogue among employers, unions, and the government.

Improving workplace standards, particularly around safety, fairness, and non-discrimination.

Increasing access to justice and redress for workers through labour inspections and dispute mechanisms.

These focus areas reflect ILO’s four strategic objectives: employment creation, rights at work, social protection, and dialogue — all tailored to PNG’s unique development challenges and aspirations.

A Shared Commitment to Delivery

The launch concluded with the formal exchange of signed agreements and a symbolic reaffirmation of the shared commitment among all parties. The event not only marked the beginning of the programme’s implementation phase but also symbolized a collective promise to improve the livelihoods of Papua New Guinean workers and support sustainable economic progress.

As the programme rolls out, it is expected to serve as a model for labour governance reform in other Pacific Island nations, reinforcing the region's broader efforts toward stability, fairness, and economic inclusion.