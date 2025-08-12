From crisis to cultivation: Haiti’s farmers build resilience one seed at a time

Instead of having seeds which sprout reliably, farmers contend with batches which may grow only 40 or 50 per cent of the time. This not only diminishes their yield and profit but also decreases their ability to sustain their livelihoods.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working with the Ministry of Agriculture in Haiti to change this by localising the seed economy and training members of organized seed banks known as Groupements de Production Artisanale de Semences (GPAS).

“We realised that most of the seeds were of doubtful quality, that is to say they were not adapted to certain climate conditions… and as long as they are not well-adapted and are not good quality, we will have weak production,” PierreFrantz Jacques, a former farmer and one of FAO’s seed bank project managers, told UN News.

There are now over 200 GPAS located throughout Haiti, which cultivate high-quality seeds to distribute to other farmers with the goal of increasing farmers’ yields and reducing dependency on foreign seed and food imports.

Especially today, these groups play an important role with more than half of the country facing emergency food insecurity and with agricultural production threatened by armed violence due to increased gang activity.

“GPAS, in providing seeds of quality, contributes to the improvement of agricultural productivity and food security in communities,” Mr. Jacques said.

A beginning amidst catastrophe

Around two-thirds of Haiti’s population relies on agriculture for their livelihoods, most of them are small farmers. However, because of recent globalizing forces, these farmers only produce 40 per cent of Haiti’s food, creating an untenable food situation through which Haiti has become dependent on exports.

Throughout the past decades, various FAO programmes in Haiti have worked to support seed production as one approach to reducing the trade deficit. The GPAS programme in particular was revitalized in 2010 following the catastrophic 7.0 earthquake which devastated Haiti and its agricultural sector.

During this humanitarian crisis and while helping with the provision of emergency assistance, FAO looked beyond the immediacy of the crisis and began considering what it would mean to rebuild the agricultural sector.