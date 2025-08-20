ICAO NACC Region Endorses Strategy to Triple Air Travel and Achieve Net-Zero

Aviation leaders from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean (NACC) have endorsed the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) comprehensive long-term strategy to triple regional air travel capacity while ensuring zero fatalities and advancing toward net-zero carbon emissions. The commitment was announced at the Thirteenth Meeting of NACC Directors of Civil Aviation (NACC/DCA/13), held on 5 August 2025 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and hosted by the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC).

A Vision for Safe, Sustainable Growth

Opening the meeting, ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar emphasized the urgency of scaling up both safety and sustainability measures as global air traffic is expected to triple over the next 25 years.

“Our goal is to ensure air connectivity for everyone, everywhere, leaving no country behind,” Salazar said. “We must work together to achieve zero accident fatalities and net-zero carbon emissions even as the demand for air travel grows rapidly.”

The Secretary General urged delegates to leverage their expertise in shaping the region’s contribution to the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, scheduled later this year, underscoring the importance of aligning national and regional strategies with ICAO’s global agenda.

Strategic Planning and Regional Priorities

Under the guidance of Salazar and ICAO Regional Director for South America, Fabio Rabbani, the meeting endorsed ICAO’s Long Term Strategic Plan (2026–2050). Delegates highlighted the role of Civil Aviation Master Planning as a tool for implementation and stressed the need for political will to advance liberalization policies and finalize bilateral and multilateral air service agreements.

Sustainability was a central theme, with discussions covering:

The Long Term Global Aspirational Goal (LTAG) for international aviation.

Outcomes of the Third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3) .

Updates on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Delegates stressed the importance of coordinated climate financing mechanisms and voiced concerns over unilateral aviation taxes that could burden regional carriers. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shared perspectives on scaling up sustainable aviation fuels, ensuring effective CORSIA implementation, and aligning priorities ahead of the Assembly.

Strengthening Capacity and Oversight

Beyond strategy, the meeting focused on strengthening regulatory compliance and technical capacity across the NACC region. Salazar announced a new ICAO implementation support project, funded by the United Kingdom, aimed at improving aerodrome and ground aids oversight in the Caribbean. The project will deploy technical experts to assist in corrective measures and provide inspector training, thereby improving compliance with ICAO standards.

Further partnerships were solidified, including the signing of an Annex to the Memorandum of Understanding between ICAO and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This expanded cooperation will extend technical assistance in aviation safety, security, human capital development, and environmental sustainability, particularly for members of the Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS).

The United States also unveiled a regional safety initiative for the Western Hemisphere focused on supporting States in meeting aerodrome safety standards. Additionally, six Central American States—El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Belize, and Honduras—signed agreements with COCESNA/ACSA for ANS Safety Oversight Services, enhancing coordination and safety assurance in the subregion.

Multi-Regional and International Collaboration

The meeting highlighted the contributions of the Multi-Regional Civil Aviation Assistance Programme (MCAAP) in improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Key recent initiatives include:

Airspace optimization through Strategic Direct Routing and Free Route Airspace trials.

Aerodrome certification programs to improve compliance.

Enhanced accident investigation cooperation across borders.

Expanded training programs in cybersecurity, meteorology, and air traffic management.

ICAO Legal Affairs and External Relations Director Michael Gill led discussions on the ratification of international air law instruments, preparing the ground for stronger global governance in anticipation of the 42nd ICAO Assembly.

Looking Ahead: Building Regional Consensus

The NACC/DCA/13 meeting concluded with a strong call for continued collaboration, capacity building, and active engagement in upcoming initiatives. Delegates were urged to prepare for the upcoming ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN), scheduled for 10–14 November 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where liberalization and connectivity will be at the forefront of negotiations.

As the region positions itself for the future, the shared commitment to safe, sustainable, and inclusive air travel stands as a unifying principle. By embracing innovative financing, strengthening compliance, and fostering international partnerships, ICAO and its NACC members are laying the groundwork for an aviation sector that can meet the challenges of growth, safety, and decarbonization in the decades ahead.