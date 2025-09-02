IATA Appoints Thomas Reynaert as Senior VP to Lead Global Advocacy Efforts

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the appointment of Thomas Reynaert as its new Senior Vice President for External Affairs, effective 1 September 2025. Reynaert will oversee IATA’s global advocacy strategy, coordinating its engagements with governments, regulators, and international institutions from the association’s Brussels office.

An Experienced Voice in Aviation and Policy

Reynaert brings a career spanning aviation, aerospace, and technology industries, with extensive experience in government and regulatory affairs. Most recently, he served as Vice President for Government and Regulatory Affairs, Europe, Middle East and Africa at IBM (2023–2025), where he worked on regulatory issues affecting technology and digital policy.

Before IBM, Reynaert was the founding Managing Director of Airlines for Europe (A4E), the largest EU airline association, which he successfully led from its inception in 2016 until 2023. Under his leadership, A4E became a leading voice for European aviation on policy issues such as airport charges, passenger rights, sustainability, and air traffic management.

Earlier in his career, Reynaert spent seven years at United Technologies, where he was President of International Operations for Europe, with a strong focus on aerospace and governmental affairs.

Strengthening IATA’s Advocacy

IATA, which represents some 330 airlines accounting for 83% of global air traffic, views the appointment as an opportunity to bolster its influence with policymakers during a period of transition for the industry.

“It is critical that governments understand the value aviation creates and the challenges that airlines face as they connect people and economies,” said Willie Walsh, IATA Director General. “Thomas brings knowledge and experience that will help IATA increase the effectiveness of our work with governments and regulators. Although Thomas will be based in Brussels with an immediate focus on EU matters, he will be responsible for leading IATA’s team of advocates globally, including in Washington and at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”

Walsh emphasized that IATA’s advocacy work aims to enable airlines to “sustainably generate the economic and social benefits that governments, businesses and people depend on.”

Key Issues Facing Global Aviation

Airlines worldwide are under mounting pressure to balance growth with sustainability and regulatory compliance. In his new role, Reynaert will lead efforts to engage governments on several pressing challenges, including:

Sustainability and Net Zero Goals : Aviation has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, requiring coordinated global action and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Taxation Burdens : Airlines continue to face what industry leaders describe as excessive taxation, which can weaken competitiveness and affordability for passengers.

Fragmented Global Standards : Differing approaches to passenger rights, slot management, and new regulations risk creating inefficiencies and undermining global connectivity.

Post-Pandemic Recovery: As air travel rebounds, ensuring financial resilience, infrastructure modernization, and regulatory alignment remain top priorities.

Reynaert himself underlined these points: “Safely transporting five billion people and 3.2% of GDP each year is a modern miracle. While doing this critical work, airlines face the burden of onerous taxation, the imperative of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the fragmentation of global standards with novel and potentially value-destroying approaches to everything from slots to passenger rights. I’ll be working with governments worldwide for a more productive regulatory environment in which airlines can efficiently compete and grow as they deliver the global connectivity that makes our world a better place.”

Outlook for IATA’s Policy Role

With his base in Brussels, Reynaert will have an immediate focus on EU aviation matters — from the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and Fit for 55 climate package to airspace modernization. However, his remit spans global advocacy, including strengthening IATA’s presence in Washington, DC, and at ICAO, where international standards for aviation are set.

His appointment reflects IATA’s recognition that global aviation is increasingly shaped by regional regulatory developments that can ripple across borders. By appointing an experienced European advocate with global reach, IATA signals its intent to shape the policy environment in ways that foster sustainable growth, safeguard competitiveness, and ensure aviation continues to serve as a driver of global economic and social development.