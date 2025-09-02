Deadly 6.0 Quake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan, UNICEF Mobilizes Aid

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late last night, with its epicentre near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province. The powerful tremor has left hundreds dead, thousands injured, and entire communities in ruins. Early reports indicate that many of the victims are children, and casualty numbers are expected to rise as rescue and assessment operations continue.

Widespread Damage Across Provinces

The earthquake caused severe destruction across Nangarhar and neighboring Kunar province, collapsing homes, schools, and health facilities. Local authorities reported widespread displacement, with many families forced to sleep outdoors amid ongoing aftershocks. In rural districts such as Chawkay and Nurgal, entire villages have sustained heavy damage, cutting off access to essential services.

Infrastructure has also been badly hit, with roads, electricity lines, and water systems disrupted. Hospitals in the affected provinces are overwhelmed, struggling to cope with the surge of injured.

UNICEF Leads Rapid Humanitarian Response

In the immediate aftermath, UNICEF expressed deep sorrow over the human toll of the disaster. “Our thoughts are with the children and families affected, many of whom have lost loved ones and homes,” the organization said.

UNICEF teams are already on the ground, working alongside local partners, community organizations, and other UN agencies to deliver urgent aid. Mobile health teams have been deployed to Kunar province to provide first aid, trauma care, and emergency referrals. Meanwhile, UNICEF-supported hospitals and clinics in Nangarhar and Kunar are treating the injured, despite being under immense pressure.

Delivery of Emergency Supplies

To meet the most urgent needs, UNICEF is distributing:

Medicines and medical equipment for trauma care.

Hygiene kits including soap, detergent, towels, sanitary pads, and water buckets.

Warm clothing, shoes, and blankets to protect survivors from the elements.

Temporary shelter items such as tents and tarpaulins for displaced families.

Kitchen sets and household items to support families who lost everything.

The organization has emphasized that children and vulnerable groups remain at the heart of its relief effort, which includes safe water, sanitation, nutrition, child protection, and psychosocial support.

Protecting Children and Families

UNICEF warned that disasters like this earthquake have a disproportionate impact on children, leaving many orphaned, injured, or traumatized. Immediate protection and support services are being mobilized to safeguard children, prevent exploitation, and provide safe spaces for recovery.

The agency is also working with communities to establish temporary learning and child-friendly spaces, helping restore a sense of normalcy and stability for children amid chaos.

A Rapidly Evolving Crisis

UN agencies have begun joint assessments to determine the full scale of the disaster. The Afghan authorities, already grappling with economic hardship and limited resources, face significant challenges in coordinating a nationwide response. International humanitarian organizations are scaling up operations, but logistical access, funding constraints, and fragile infrastructure pose obstacles.

“UNICEF will continue to scale up our humanitarian response in support of the affected communities,” the agency said, noting that the needs will likely grow as the impact becomes clearer.

Call for International Support

The quake comes at a time when Afghanistan remains deeply vulnerable, with millions already in need of humanitarian assistance due to conflict, poverty, and recurring natural disasters. Humanitarian agencies are appealing for urgent international support, warning that without timely aid, the risk of further loss of life will escalate.

As rescue workers dig through rubble in hopes of finding survivors, global solidarity is being called upon to help Afghan families rebuild their lives in the wake of yet another devastating tragedy.