Thai Trade Unions Strengthen Workers’ Role in National Safety and Health Standards

Thailand has taken a significant step toward embedding workers’ voices in occupational safety and health (OSH) policies through a new series of capacity-building initiatives. On 22 August 2025, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the International Trade Union Confederation – Thailand Chapter (ITUC-TC), and with support from the governments of Japan and Canada, launched the first of several workshops in Bangkok. This marks a critical milestone in Thailand’s broader commitment to improving workplace safety standards and ensuring meaningful participation of workers in shaping national OSH frameworks.

Building Awareness and Collaboration

The workshop convened trade union representatives from across the country, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the government, employers, and workers in advancing OSH. In his keynote address, Tavee Deeying, Secretariat of ITUC-TC, stressed that while Thailand has a robust regulatory structure on OSH, gaps in awareness and implementation remain a challenge. He noted that only through collective action can Thailand strengthen protections for workers across diverse sectors.

Expert Guidance on Legal and Policy Frameworks

Participants were guided by experts on OSH at both international and national levels. Dr. Yuka Ujita, Senior Specialist on Occupational Safety and Health at the ILO, alongside Wichan Sombutpinyo, Director of Thailand’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Group, outlined how legal frameworks, if combined with workers’ active participation, can significantly reduce workplace hazards. Dr. Ujita particularly highlighted that trade unions are vital in monitoring compliance, ensuring accountability, and pushing forward safety reforms.

Three Priority Areas Identified

The training sessions zeroed in on three priority areas for strengthening trade unions’ capacity in OSH:

Compliance with Basic OSH Requirements – equipping trade unions with tools to monitor and ensure enforcement of existing standards. Data on Occupational Accidents and Diseases – improving the collection, reporting, and analysis of data to support evidence-based policy. Workplace Health Promotion – integrating initiatives that address non-communicable diseases, lifestyle-related health issues, and long-term wellness at work.

“These areas form the backbone of a forward-looking OSH training strategy,” said Dr. Ujita. “Workers’ participation is not only essential for protecting lives but also for shaping policies that evolve with changing workplace realities.”

International Support and Partnerships

The initiative is part of two larger projects co-organized by the ILO: the Promoting a Safe and Healthy Working Environment in Thailand and Cambodia project funded by Japan, and the Strengthening Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and Trade Readiness in Thailand project funded by Canada. Both projects reflect growing international recognition of Thailand’s role as a regional hub for labor rights reform.

Norikazu Takebe, Chief Technical Adviser and Overall Coordinator of the ILO/Japan Multi-bilateral Programme, reaffirmed the ILO’s long-term commitment. “We will continue to support Thailand in embedding safe and healthy practices at the workplace, industry, and national levels. This effort is key to sustainable economic growth and decent work for all,” he said.

A Renewed National Commitment

The timing of this initiative aligns with Thailand’s recent ratification of key ILO Conventions, including the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No. 155), and the 2002 Protocol to the same convention. These international commitments underscore Thailand’s determination to modernize its OSH systems and place workers’ welfare at the center of its labor policies.

For Thai workers, the workshop is not just about compliance but about shaping a future where safe and healthy workplaces are a shared responsibility. The capacity-building programme is expected to roll out across the coming months, ensuring that unions are better equipped to advocate for safety reforms that reflect both local realities and international standards.