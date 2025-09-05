IATA to Host 2025 World Safety and Operations Conference in Xiamen, China

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has confirmed that the 2025 World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Xiamen, China, from 14–16 October 2025, hosted by Xiamen Airlines. The event, regarded as the premier global forum on aviation safety and operational excellence, will bring together senior leaders, regulators, manufacturers, and airlines from across the world to discuss the future of aviation safety and operations.

A Future-Focused Conference

IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh said WSOC 2025 will concentrate on future challenges and opportunities for aviation safety. While aviation has made significant strides in reducing risks, emerging technologies and evolving global threats demand continued vigilance.

“Evolving technologies, including AI, will enable us to do even better as the landscape of risks changes,” Walsh said. “WSOC is the opportunity to look at technology and risk as we examine topics including safely managing the proliferation of lithium batteries, GNSS interference near conflict zones, improving accident reporting, managing supply chain challenges, and maintaining spectrum integrity in the face of growing telecom needs. By addressing these issues today, we’ll be better prepared to take on the challenges of the future.”

China’s Growing Role in Global Aviation

The choice of Xiamen as host city underscores China’s importance as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing air transport markets. With steady investments in infrastructure, technology, and safety management systems, China has developed a strong aviation safety record.

Zhao Dong, Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, said hosting the event is significant for both China and the global aviation community. “Holding WSOC here is especially meaningful: it offers Chinese carriers a platform to share their experience in building safe and reliable operations. More importantly, the event brings together China’s insights and global expertise to forge shared best practices,” he said.

Global Lineup of Speakers

The event will feature a distinguished roster of speakers, including:

Willie Walsh , Director General, IATA

Zhao Dong , Chairman, Xiamen Airlines

Mark Searle , Global Director of Safety, IATA

Xie Bing , CEO and President, Xiamen Airlines

Senior leadership from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Senior executives from COMAC

Yannick Malinge , SVP and Chief Product Safety Officer, Airbus

Al Madar , VP Operational Safety and Deputy Chief Aerospace Safety Officer, Boeing

Elmarie Marais , CEO, GoCrisis

Crispin Orr , Chief Inspector of Air Accidents, UK AAIB

Foong Ling Huei, Director Flight Standards, CAAS

This diverse lineup highlights the collaborative nature of WSOC, bridging perspectives from regulators, manufacturers, operators, and crisis response specialists.

Four Expert Tracks

The conference will be structured around four specialized tracks, each targeting key dimensions of aviation safety and operations:

Safety – Covering predictive risk management, accident investigations, safety audits (IOSA), runway safety, performance measurement, and strategies for organization-wide safety culture. Cabin Operations – Addressing human factors, safe carriage of lithium batteries, crew safety, and cabin door safety standards. Flight Operations – Focusing on training innovations, air navigation resilience, supply chain pressures, AI in maintenance, fuel efficiency, and sustainability. Crisis Management – Covering crisis response, communication strategies, leadership roles, employee and family assistance, and aircraft recovery.

Practical Workshops

In addition to the plenary sessions, WSOC will offer a range of practical workshops:

IOSA Workshop – A one-day, hands-on exploration of IATA’s operational safety audit program and risk-based auditing practices.

Turbulence Aware Forum – An interactive session on leveraging IATA’s Turbulence Aware program to enhance turbulence prediction and operational planning.

Airspace Optimization Workshop – A global discussion on strategies to improve airspace efficiency, capacity, and safety through advanced technologies and best practices.

A Platform for Collaboration

By gathering leaders from across the aviation industry, WSOC 2025 is expected to serve as a pivotal platform for sharing innovations, aligning global safety priorities, and addressing the complex risks of modern aviation.

The conference comes at a critical time as the aviation sector navigates post-pandemic recovery, rapid technological innovation, and growing environmental and safety challenges. Xiamen Airlines, China’s host carrier, will play a central role in showcasing how emerging aviation markets are integrating with global standards.

With its future-focused agenda, WSOC 2025 promises to be one of the most influential gatherings for aviation professionals worldwide, setting the direction for safety and operational excellence in the years ahead.