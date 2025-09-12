Kazakhstan Boosts Labour Inspection Capacity with ILO Training in Turin

Kazakhstan is intensifying its efforts to modernize and strengthen its labour inspection system through advanced international training with the support of the International Labour Organization (ILO). Four senior officials from the State Labour Inspection Committee recently completed a training-of-trainers course at the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO) in Turin, Italy, equipping them with the expertise to train colleagues and improve national labour inspection practices.

Training Aimed at Modernizing Labour Oversight

The two-week course, “Training of Trainers on Building Modern and Effective Labour Inspection Systems,” was organized under the ILO project “Promoting occupational safety and health through social dialogue in the mining sector in Kazakhstan.”

The programme combined practical exercises, interactive sessions, and group discussions facilitated by ILO specialists and experienced inspectors. It covered crucial areas such as:

Policy development for modern labour inspection frameworks

Occupational safety and health (OSH) practices

Inspection of working conditions to ensure compliance with standards

Non-discrimination principles in labour oversight

Participants also learned adult learning methodologies, curriculum design, facilitation skills, and evaluation methods to enable them to conduct effective training sessions once back in Kazakhstan.

Building a Skilled Pool of Trainers

Upon completion, participants received ITCILO certification, authorizing them to deliver ILO-standard training within Kazakhstan. This significantly expands the country’s pool of certified trainers and builds a foundation for long-term reform and sustainability of inspection practices.

“The training in Turin was a truly enriching experience. I gained practical knowledge, discovered innovative approaches to labour inspection, and had the chance to exchange ideas with colleagues from different countries,” said Bauyrzhan Beisenbayev, Head of the Office of Labour Control and Analysis at the State Labour Inspection Committee.

Askar Kapanov, Head of the Department of the State Labour Inspection Committee for Pavlodar region, also reflected:

“The training combined in-depth theoretical knowledge with practical approaches that can be applied in real work. I broadened my knowledge, gained new tools, and received additional motivation for professional development. The opportunity to exchange views with international colleagues was invaluable.”

From Training to Implementation in Kazakhstan

Equipped with these skills, the four officials are now positioned to train their peers across Kazakhstan, mentor new recruits, and replicate innovative approaches in daily inspection practices. This multiplier effect will strengthen compliance with labour standards, improve workplace safety, and support the modernization of Kazakhstan’s inspectorate system.

The initiative also fosters a culture of peer-to-peer learning within the national inspectorate, ensuring that lessons from international best practices are integrated into Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms.

Part of Wider Labour Reforms

This training forms part of the ILO’s broader support to Kazakhstan as the country works to align its labour inspection frameworks and occupational safety standards with international labour norms. Reforms are particularly critical in high-risk sectors such as mining, where improved inspection systems can safeguard lives and strengthen compliance.

By investing in training and capacity building, Kazakhstan is taking decisive steps toward building a modern, professional, and effective labour inspectorate capable of responding to new workplace challenges.

Looking Ahead

Kazakhstan’s collaboration with the ILO reflects its commitment to international standards and to protecting the rights and safety of workers. With trained inspectors now equipped to cascade knowledge nationwide, the country is better positioned to enhance workplace safety, improve labour relations, and foster sustainable economic growth rooted in decent work.