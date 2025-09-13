‘Peace is the most powerful force for a better future’: Guterres

António Guterres issued the call during the annual ceremony on the grounds of UN Headquarters in New York to ring the Peace Bell.

Pursuing the cause of peace is “the beating heart” of the Organization, “but today, peace is under siege,” he said.

“Conflicts are multiplying. Civilians are suffering. Human rights and international law are being trampled – leaving scenes that disgrace our common humanity.”

Peace requires action

The ceremony comes ahead of the International Day of Peace on 21 September, and the theme this year is “Act Now for a Peaceful World”.

“We know that peace doesn’t happen by accident,” the Secretary-General said. “It is forged – through courage, compromise, and above all, action.”

He called for action “to silence the guns”, amplify diplomacy, protect civilians and uphold the UN Charter.

“We must act – to tackle the root causes of conflict – from inequality and exclusion, to hate speech, and climate chaos. We must act – to invest in prevention, dialogue and trust,” he continued.

“And we must act to support the peacebuilders – especially women and young people – who are on the frontlines of hope.”

Don't give up: General Assembly President

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, also addressed the gathering.

Amid numerous conflicts worldwide, she questioned whether there would be less war without the United Nations, responding firmly that "definitely not."

“This is not the moment to give up,” she said. “It's a moment to try even harder.”

‘Let peace ring’

The Secretary-General said that “peace is the most powerful force for a better future,” insisting that “it is within our grasp – if we choose it.”

This is the message of the Peace Bell, he added, cast in 1952 from coins and medals donated by people from all the over the world, “united in their yearning for peace”.

“This Peace Bell reminds us that even the smallest contributions can forge something enduring,” he said.

“Even in a fractured world, we can come together to let peace ring. Let’s answer that call.”

About the Peace Bell

The Japanese Peace Bell was presented as a gift to the United Nations from the UN Association of Japan on 8 June 1954.

On its side are eight Japanese characters that say, “Long live absolute world peace.”

It is housed in a wooden structure resembling a traditional Shinto shrine.

The bell is rung twice a year on the first day of Spring, at the vernal equinox, and to commemorate the International Day of Peace.