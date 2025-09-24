Thailand Expands EU-Backed Ship to Shore Rights Programme for Migrant Workers

Thailand has launched a new phase of the EU-funded Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme, strengthening efforts to safeguard migrant workers’ rights and improve labour conditions in the country’s fisheries, seafood processing, and aquaculture sectors. The official launch, held on 23 September in Bangkok, was marked by the first National Programme Advisory Committee (NPAC) meeting, bringing together the Ministry of Labour, the European Union Delegation, United Nations agencies, employers, workers’ representatives, and civil society partners.

Building on Past Achievements

First introduced in Thailand in 2016, the Ship to Shore Rights programme has become a flagship labour rights initiative, recognized for its inclusive and multi-stakeholder approach. The programme has helped Thailand advance reforms in line with international labour standards, including tackling forced labour, strengthening inspections, improving recruitment practices, and creating safer conditions for tens of thousands of migrant workers employed in fisheries and seafood industries.

The new phase elevates Thailand’s role as a regional leader, expanding the programme beyond national boundaries into a regional initiative coordinated by the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

A Regional Scope: Blue Economy at the Core

The blue economy, which includes fisheries, seafood processing, and aquaculture, is central to Southeast Asia’s sustainable growth. Migrant workers—many from neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, and Lao PDR—form the backbone of this industry.

The expanded programme aims to:

Strengthen migrant workers’ rights by addressing persistent decent work deficits and preventing forced labour.

Support safe migration pathways , reducing recruitment risks and exploitation.

Deepen collaboration with ASEAN , integrating labour rights into regional cooperation frameworks.

Promote sustainable supply chains, ensuring fish and seafood exports meet global ethical labour standards.

Commitment from Thailand and the EU

Representatives at the launch reaffirmed strong political support for the initiative.

Sara Rezoagli, Chargée d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation to Thailand, highlighted the EU’s commitment:

“Decent work and labour rights are values at the heart of EU action internally and externally. The EU’s support for labour rights initiatives aligns with its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and Free Trade Agreements negotiations, ensuring that trade and investment policies uphold ethical labour practices. The EU is committed to continue this collaborative action in Thailand.”

Kanjana Poolkaew, Inspector-General of Thailand’s Ministry of Labour, emphasized the government’s role:

“The Royal Thai Government recognizes the importance of labour rights in the blue economy and will continue to provide unwavering support through the Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia Programme. We are committed to aligning with international labour standards and further improving the living and working conditions of workers.”

Towards Ethical Supply Chains

Thailand has become one of the world’s leading seafood exporters. However, the industry has long faced scrutiny over allegations of human trafficking, child labour, and abusive working conditions. With support from the Ship to Shore Rights programme, Thailand has undertaken substantial reforms, including tighter inspection systems, legal changes, and greater worker participation in dialogue with employers and government agencies.

The expanded programme seeks not only to build on these reforms in Thailand but also to support neighbouring countries in strengthening protections, thereby reducing the risk of exploitative practices across regional supply chains.

Looking Forward

By integrating labour rights into the broader agenda of sustainable trade and economic growth, the Ship to Shore Rights programme is expected to boost regional cooperation, improve worker protections, and increase compliance with international standards demanded by global markets.

The initiative demonstrates how multilateral collaboration—between governments, UN agencies, the EU, employers, and workers—can create systemic change in industries where migrant labour is essential.

As Thailand and its partners reaffirmed at the launch, ensuring fair treatment and safe migration for migrant workers is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity to secure the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of Southeast Asia’s blue economy.