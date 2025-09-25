Global Leaders Unite in New York to Advance Solutions for Internal Displacement

On 23 September 2025, government leaders, international organizations, and development partners convened at the UNICEF Office in New York for a pivotal discussion on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Solutions Agenda. The event, organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in its role as Convenor of the Global Champions on Solutions to Internal Displacement, was supported by the Global Solutions Hub.

Key participants included Ms. Amy Pope, IOM Director General; H.E. Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic; H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia; and H.E. Ambassador Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. Ms. Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Crisis Bureau, delivered the closing remarks, underscoring the momentum needed to translate commitments into tangible progress.

Commitment from Leaders

The event highlighted the pressing need to accelerate solutions for the world’s more than 76 million internally displaced people. Leaders stressed that while humanitarian aid has provided lifelines for displaced families, sustainable solutions must be rooted in national leadership, international solidarity, and innovative financing.

President Touadéra of the Central African Republic emphasized his country’s progress in embedding displacement issues into national plans, while Somalia’s Deputy Prime Minister Jama outlined efforts to strengthen community resilience and reintegration programs. Ambassador Danzi reaffirmed Switzerland’s long-standing support for displaced populations and host communities, stressing the importance of global partnerships.

Five Key Priorities for Action

In her closing address, Ms. Noda outlined five key priorities that emerged from the dialogue:

Government Leadership – Displacement solutions must be owned and led by national authorities. When governments integrate displacement into national development strategies and budgets, results are more sustainable. Partners must align their support with these nationally driven efforts. Collective Responsibility – No country is immune to internal displacement. All Member States must engage, whether through financial contributions, knowledge-sharing, or political support in global forums. The circle of “champions” must expand to include both affected and donor countries. Financing for Solutions – The Hamburg Call to Action on Internal Displacement was highlighted as a framework for mobilizing both public and private financing. Predictable and flexible funding—aligned with government priorities—remains essential. The next Hamburg Sustainability Conference in June 2026 will provide an important platform to advance this financing agenda. Leveraging UN Processes in New York – Greater synergy is needed across ECOSOC, the General Assembly, the Peacebuilding Commission, and ongoing UN reform efforts. On 21 October 2025, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of IDPs will present her report on (re)integration in urban settings, offering a key moment to advance solutions. Reform and Coherence – Addressing internal displacement is a test case for broader UN reform efforts. The Humanitarian Reset and UN80 initiatives call for integrated approaches that bring together humanitarian, development, peace, and climate actors under national leadership. Displacement solutions embody this principle, ensuring coordinated action from the outset.

A Broader Vision for Reform and Resilience

The discussions framed internal displacement not only as a humanitarian concern but also as a development and peacebuilding priority. Solutions must ensure that displaced people can reintegrate into communities, rebuild livelihoods, and access education and healthcare while host communities receive adequate support.

Ms. Noda also commended the Central African Republic’s Pavilion at the Osaka Expo 2025, describing it as a powerful showcase of resilience and national pride amid ongoing challenges.

Looking Ahead

Participants agreed that solving internal displacement requires political will, inclusive coalitions, and sustained investment. The meeting reinforced a shared understanding: displacement can be resolved, but only if the international community acts collectively and urgently.

The next milestones will include the Special Rapporteur’s report to the UN General Assembly in October and the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in 2026, where financing commitments and policy frameworks will be advanced.

As Ms. Noda concluded: “Excellences, solutions to internal displacement are within reach. But they require political leadership, broad coalitions, and sustained investment. If there is one message to take forward, it is this: displacement can be resolved—but only if we act together, and act now.”