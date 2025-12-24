World in Motion: Current Global Developments

Ukrainian troops have retreated from Siversk, a strategic move under pressure from Russian military forces aiming to threaten Sloviansk. The withdrawal occurs amidst U.S. encouragement for Ukraine to negotiate peace in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

In Moscow, Syrian ministers held discussions with President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing enhanced military and economic cooperation. This follows recent securement efforts of Russian military bases in Syria and a commitment to past agreements between Damascus and Moscow.

In the U.S., immigrant advocates contest the Trump administration's cessation of deportation protections for South Sudanese. Meanwhile, Pope Leo critiques Illinois governor's assisted dying law, highlighting a clash between state legislation and religious beliefs. Events in Venezuela further stir diplomatic tensions as oil ship seizures prompt legal and economic actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)