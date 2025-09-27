Indonesia, ILO Launch Inclusive Entrepreneurship Training for Vulnerable Groups

On 10 September 2025, the Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), launched a comprehensive entrepreneurship capacity-building program aimed at empowering vulnerable communities, including people with disabilities, the elderly, at-risk youth, and vulnerable women.

The program was inaugurated at the Job Market Opportunity Center (Balai Perluasan Kesempatan Kerja/BPKK) in Bekasi, where around 200 participants gathered, including 30 people with disabilities. The initiative underscores Indonesia’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring that no group is left behind in contributing to national development.

A National Effort for Inclusive Growth

The training is part of the Ministry of Manpower’s 2025 Entrepreneurship Service Program, designed with technical support from the ILO to incorporate international best practices in enterprise development and inclusive finance.

Manpower Minister Yassierli, who officially opened the training, stressed the importance of inclusivity in economic empowerment:

“We believe opportunities must be inclusive. Everyone deserves equal chances to contribute and thrive.”

Practical Training and Long-Term Support

The program provides hands-on training in key areas such as:

Business management and planning

Marketing and branding strategies

Financial literacy and bookkeeping

Beyond classroom instruction, participants benefit from mentorship, business-matching opportunities, and facilitated access to capital and markets, ensuring their enterprises can grow sustainably.

According to Djauhari Sitorus, ILO’s Promise II Impact Project Manager:

“This initiative complements our broader efforts under the Promise II Impact project to create more inclusive financial ecosystems and strengthen MSMEs’ capacity across Indonesia. By supporting vulnerable groups to develop viable businesses, we help promote decent work, enterprise growth, and financial inclusion.”

Personal Stories of Transformation

Participants shared how the training has already inspired them to expand their ambitions:

Siti Nuraeni , an elderly vegetable farmer, said: “From this training, I learned how to develop my business, manage marketing strategies, workload, and finances. It gives me the confidence to grow further.”

Tati Sukanti, an elderly entrepreneur running a small boarding house, highlighted how the program empowers older people to remain active and independent: “This training helps elderly workers remain productive. It means I don’t have to depend on my children; I can run my own business.”

For participants with disabilities, the program provided not only technical training but also recognition and validation. One bouquet entrepreneur shared her pride when Minister Yassierli purchased her flower products during the event, a symbolic gesture affirming that businesses run by people with disabilities are competitive and valuable.

Linking Local Action to Global Goals

This initiative reflects the ILO’s and Indonesia’s shared vision of promoting inclusive entrepreneurship that contributes to decent work, social equity, and sustainable development. By equipping vulnerable groups with entrepreneurial skills and access to opportunities, the program directly supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on reducing inequalities, promoting gender equality, and fostering economic growth.

The launch in Bekasi is expected to serve as a model for replication in other provinces, enabling more Indonesians—particularly those from marginalized groups—to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.