UNHCR Names Ahmed Shehata Eminent Advocate for Refugees at UNGA-80

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has officially honoured Ahmed Shehata, CEO of Islamic Relief USA, as an Eminent Advocate for Refugees. The recognition was announced during a special ceremony on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) in New York, underscoring his long-standing commitment to championing the rights and dignity of people forced to flee.

Recognizing a Powerful Voice for Refugees

UNHCR’s Eminent Advocates are global figures who use their platforms to raise awareness, mobilize support, and spotlight the plight of refugees and displaced populations.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised Shehata’s tireless efforts:

“UNHCR is honoured to recognize Ahmed Shehata as an Eminent Advocate. Over several years, Shehata has demonstrated a strong commitment to advocating for refugees both in his personal capacity and as CEO of Islamic Relief USA. Shehata is an essential voice promoting and mobilizing support for refugees around the world.”

This recognition comes at a time when global displacement has reached unprecedented levels. More than 122 million people worldwide are currently displaced due to conflict, persecution, climate change, and other crises.

A Critical Time for Refugee Advocacy

As humanitarian needs expand and resources shrink, UNHCR stresses the importance of influential advocates who can amplify refugee voices, generate public support, and help secure funding for lifesaving interventions.

In accepting the honour, Shehata emphasized the urgency of the refugee cause:

“The plight of refugees and displaced people around the globe is too big for the world community to ignore. Their struggles are overwhelming, and we must do everything in our power to provide them with the basic resources and tools needed to live a self-sustainable, dignified life. I’m honoured to be named as an Eminent Advocate for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. I look forward to raising awareness, generating support, and providing solutions that can improve the lives and conditions of refugees in increasingly complex environments.”

A Track Record of Humanitarian Leadership

Shehata has built a strong reputation as a humanitarian leader, first serving as Director of Fund Development at Islamic Relief USA before becoming its Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership, the organization has strengthened partnerships with international agencies and expanded its support for vulnerable communities worldwide.

The new role as Eminent Advocate builds on the close collaboration between Islamic Relief USA and USA for UNHCR, the agency’s official national partner. Together, these organizations have worked to mobilize American public support for global refugee relief efforts.

The Role of Eminent Advocates

As an Eminent Advocate, Shehata will engage in:

Advocacy campaigns to raise awareness of refugee issues.

Operational visits to refugee-hosting countries, bringing visibility to the realities on the ground.

Fundraising efforts to expand resources for humanitarian programmes.

By combining his personal dedication with his organizational leadership, Shehata is expected to play a pivotal role in helping UNHCR respond to the growing refugee crisis.

A Growing Movement of Global Solidarity

UNHCR’s Eminent Advocates include a diverse group of influential leaders committed to ensuring that displaced populations are not forgotten. Their work complements that of Goodwill Ambassadors and High Profile Supporters, all of whom contribute to UNHCR’s mission of protecting refugees and finding lasting solutions to displacement.

Ahmed Shehata’s appointment signals both recognition of his individual efforts and a broader call to action for humanitarian leaders worldwide: ensuring that the rising tide of displacement is met with compassion, solidarity, and sustainable solutions.