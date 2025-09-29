Luxembourg and UNDP Renew €25M Strategic Partnership for 2026–2029

On the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) in New York, the Government of Luxembourg and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reaffirmed their joint commitment to multilateralism and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by signing a new Strategic Partnership Framework (2026–2029).

The agreement underscores Luxembourg’s long-standing role as a strong champion of the UN development system, as well as its recognition of the urgent need for global cooperation at a time of converging crises.

A €25.4 Million Contribution for Global Development

The new framework represents a total commitment of EUR 25.4 million (US$29.81 million), which includes:

EUR 16.6 million (US$19.48 million) for UNDP’s core resources , providing flexible funding that allows the agency to respond quickly to crises and scale solutions where they are most needed.

EUR 8.8 million (US$10.33 million) in flexible programme funding for initiatives addressing poverty, inequality, governance, peacebuilding, crisis response, and resilience.

As one of UNDP’s top 20 core donors and the 4th largest per capita contributor, Luxembourg plays an outsized role in enabling the organization to deliver on its mandate to reach those furthest behind.

A Broader UN-Luxembourg Partnership

At the signing ceremony, UNDP joined UNFPA, UN Women, and UNICEF, all of which renewed their multi-year partnership frameworks with Luxembourg. Collectively, Luxembourg has committed nearly EUR 100 million (US$117.39 million) in core and flexible funding across the four agencies.

The ceremony was attended by senior Luxembourg officials, including:

H.E. Luc Frieden , Prime Minister of Luxembourg,

H.E. Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs.

Representatives from the UN agencies, including UNDP’s Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu, were also present to mark the occasion.

Delivering Impact Through Values-Driven Cooperation

Luxembourg’s contributions enable UNDP to advance sustainable development and crisis recovery across diverse contexts. Examples include:

Mine action in Ukraine and Laos , supporting communities in rebuilding safe environments.

Social protection innovations in Latin America and the Caribbean , ensuring resilience against shocks.

Local development projects in Cabo Verde , driving inclusive economic growth.

Support for peace processes in Ethiopia, contributing to stability and reconciliation.

By aligning financial contributions with UNDP’s global programming, Luxembourg’s partnership is helping countries build peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable futures while advancing the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement.

The Importance of Core Funding

Unlike earmarked contributions, core funding gives UNDP the flexibility to respond rapidly to evolving crises, protect hard-won development gains, and sustain long-term progress. This flexibility has been vital in fragile and crisis-affected contexts, including:

Ukraine , where UNDP supports communities recovering from conflict.

Pakistan and Afghanistan , where climate shocks and instability threaten lives.

Yemen and Haiti, where governance, peace, and humanitarian needs intersect.

According to UNDP, such flexible financing is critical to ensuring resilience and timely responses when emergencies strike.

A Shared Vision for Global Development

Luxembourg’s renewed partnership reaffirms its steadfast commitment to multilateralism and global solidarity, at a time when coordinated action is essential to tackling climate change, inequality, and conflict.

UNDP emphasized its eagerness to continue the partnership, highlighting that the shared mission is clear: building a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable world—where no one is left behind.