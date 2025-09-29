Ecuador’s Deforestation-Free Coffee Partnership Named GAEA Awards Finalist

A groundbreaking collaboration between the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Government of Ecuador, and Italian coffee company Lavazza has been selected as a finalist for the World Economic Forum’s Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) Awards. The initiative is competing in the “Moving Business for Climate Impact” category, which recognizes transformative partnerships that align business innovation with environmental protection.

World’s First Nationally Certified Deforestation-Free Coffee

At the heart of the partnership is the production of the world’s first nationally certified deforestation-free coffee, cultivated in Ecuador’s Amazon region. The project supports more than 400 smallholder farmers, empowering them to protect forests while accessing premium global markets.

This model integrates:

National certification standards ensuring deforestation-free practices.

Sustainable land and forest management to reduce agricultural-driven forest loss.

Digital traceability tools, including QR codes, allowing consumers to trace coffee back to the individual farm.

By guaranteeing transparency and sustainability, the initiative addresses both environmental challenges and the livelihoods of farming communities.

From Farms to Global Markets

In 2024, Lavazza launched a special edition under its ¡Tierra! brand, showcasing Ecuador’s deforestation-free coffee. Consumers could scan QR codes on the packaging to learn where and how their coffee was grown.

Since the launch, more than 85 tons of deforestation-free coffee have reached international markets, exported by the cooperative FAPECAFES. This traceable supply chain demonstrates how climate-smart agriculture can be scaled commercially while preserving ecosystems.

Financing and Implementation through PROAmazonía

The project was made possible through financial support from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF). These resources enabled UNDP to convene actors across the value chain, including:

The Government of Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment and Water and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock .

Private sector partners like Lavazza.

Smallholder coffee producers.

The initiative is implemented under PROAmazonía, Ecuador’s flagship programme for integral forest conservation and sustainable production. To date, PROAmazonía has restored over 15,000 hectares of degraded Amazonian land.

Expansion Beyond Coffee

Anchored in Ecuador’s national REDD+ strategy and aligned with its international climate commitments, the model is now being adapted to other sectors. Plans are underway to apply the deforestation-free certification and traceability systems to cacao and livestock supply chains within Ecuador.

Internationally, preparations are also being made to replicate the model in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ethiopia, Honduras, and Viet Nam, demonstrating its potential for global scalability.

Recognition on the Global Stage

By becoming a finalist for the GAEA Awards, the Ecuador–UNDP–Lavazza partnership joins other international innovators demonstrating that climate and nature solutions can succeed when public policy, private sector investment, and community leadership are aligned.

This recognition positions Ecuador as a leader in sustainable agriculture, while offering a blueprint for other nations seeking to reconcile environmental conservation with economic opportunity.