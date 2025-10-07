Cook Islands Launches Migrant Hub to Support Workers and Strengthen Inclusion

The Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and with funding from the New Zealand Government, has launched the Cook Islands Migrant Hub — a digital one-stop platform designed to assist migrant workers before and during their employment in the Cook Islands. The initiative marks a milestone in promoting inclusive labour mobility, climate resilience, and sustainable development in one of the Pacific’s most migration-dependent economies.

A One-Stop Resource for Migrant Workers

Launched on 23 September 2025, the new website — www.cookislandsmigranthub.com — serves as a comprehensive information portal for migrant workers considering or currently undertaking employment in the Cook Islands. The Hub provides practical guidance on all aspects of life and work, including immigration, labour rights, housing, healthcare, education, transport, and financial services, ensuring newcomers have access to accurate and accessible information.

The project is supported under the Pacific Climate Change, Migration and Human Security (PCCMHS) Phase II Programme, an initiative funded by New Zealand that seeks to strengthen Pacific nations’ capacity to manage migration in a way that enhances resilience, safeguards rights, and promotes social inclusion amid climate and economic pressures.

Empowering Migrants and Strengthening the Workforce

Speaking at the launch event, New Zealand High Commissioner Catherine Graham underscored the significance of the platform for both the migrant community and the Cook Islands’ broader economy.

“It’s really important in the Cook Islands because so many workers come from other countries,” Graham said. “This platform enables them to access information easily, settle in, and contribute meaningfully to the economy and society.”

Migrants make up a vital part of the Cook Islands’ workforce, particularly in tourism, hospitality, construction, and healthcare — sectors that have faced acute labour shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hub aims to help foreign workers navigate administrative procedures more efficiently, while ensuring their rights and entitlements are understood and respected.

Bridging Information Gaps Between Employers and Workers

Eve Hayden, CEO of the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce, highlighted that one of the main challenges for both employers and workers has been the fragmented availability of information about immigration, labour laws, and employment standards.

“The Cook Islands has separate government agencies responsible for immigration and labour,” Hayden explained. “It’s often difficult for workers and employers to know where to get information about legislation, policies, and available assistance. This website brings everything together in one place.”

She added that the platform benefits both sides of the employment relationship:

Workers can read about their rights and responsibilities in their native languages , setting realistic expectations for employment;

Employers can refer to up-to-date information about their legal obligations, ensuring compliance and fostering fair workplace practices.

Multilingual, Accessible, and Culturally Inclusive

To ensure accessibility, the Migrant Hub currently provides information in English, Fijian, Indonesian, Filipino, and French, reflecting the major migrant communities in the Cook Islands. Additional languages will be added as the platform evolves.

Beyond legal and procedural guidance, the Hub also offers cultural insights — introducing users to the people, language, customs, and laws of the Cook Islands. This approach aims to ease cultural adjustment and promote stronger social cohesion between migrants and local communities.

The Hub’s design reflects a people-centered approach, integrating resources on well-being, adaptation to local life, and community participation. It also links to essential contacts and emergency information, such as hospitals, schools, and government offices, enabling new arrivals to integrate safely and smoothly.

Supporting Fair Recruitment and Regional Labour Mobility

Martin Wandera, Director of the ILO Office for the Pacific Islands, praised the Hub as a practical tool that embodies the ILO’s commitment to fair recruitment, decent work, and inclusive labour markets across the Pacific.

“For the ILO, this initiative reflects our broader commitment to promoting fair recruitment, protecting migrant workers’ rights, and building inclusive labour markets,” Wandera said. “The Cook Islands Migrant Hub will help strengthen labour mobility governance, improve coordination among institutions, and ensure that migration benefits both workers and host communities.”

The ILO’s role in the project included providing technical guidance, developing the platform’s content and structure, and ensuring alignment with international labour standards. The initiative contributes to the broader regional agenda under the ILO’s Fair Recruitment Initiative and supports the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

Linking Migration, Climate Change, and Human Security

The Cook Islands, like many small island developing states (SIDS), faces growing pressures from climate change, which affects livelihoods and drives both internal and cross-border migration. Through the PCCMHS programme, the Hub also integrates resources related to climate resilience and sustainable adaptation, helping migrant workers and communities prepare for the long-term effects of environmental and economic change.

The platform promotes ethical recruitment practices, safe working environments, and climate-conscious development, aligning with the country’s National Sustainable Development Agenda and the ILO’s Decent Work Country Programme.

Strengthening Cooperation and Inclusion

The launch of the Cook Islands Migrant Hub represents a model for public–private and multilateral cooperation, bringing together national institutions, international partners, and civil society organizations to address labour mobility challenges in a holistic manner.

By promoting transparency, equity, and cultural understanding, the Hub is expected to become a cornerstone of the Cook Islands’ efforts to balance economic development with human rights and social cohesion.

“This platform is not only a tool for information,” said Hayden. “It’s a bridge — connecting people, protecting rights, and building a stronger, more inclusive Cook Islands.”

A Model for the Pacific

The success of the Cook Islands Migrant Hub could inspire similar initiatives in other Pacific nations facing comparable challenges in labour governance, migration management, and community integration. The platform demonstrates how digital innovation and international cooperation can make migration safer, fairer, and more beneficial for all.

As the Pacific region continues to experience significant labour mobility — both within the islands and to larger economies such as New Zealand and Australia — initiatives like the Migrant Hub underscore the importance of regional solidarity and human-centered policy innovation.