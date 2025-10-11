Elsie Initiative Fund Launches Fourth Programming Round to Advance Women in Peacekeeping

The Elsie Initiative Fund for Uniformed Women in Peace Operations (EIF) has launched its Fourth Programming Round at UN Women Headquarters in New York, reaffirming its mission to remove systemic barriers to the participation and leadership of women in peacekeeping. The launch event brought together senior UN officials, Member States, donors, and partners, and marks a critical moment as the United Nations prepares to commemorate the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in 2025.

Driving Gender Equality in Peace Operations

Hosted by UN Women, the EIF event underscored the need for gender-responsive reforms within military and police institutions, aiming to enhance the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping operations worldwide.

“What makes the EIF unique is its ability to connect evidence with action,” said Ms. Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women. “It translates global commitments into tangible results.”

The EIF operates as a global trust fund and strategic catalyst for institutional reform, working to align national and UN-level initiatives with key frameworks such as Action for Peacekeeping Plus (A4P+), the Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS), and the Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace. Through these initiatives, the Fund translates the ambitions of the WPS agenda into concrete institutional transformation.

A Proven Mechanism for Change

Established in 2019, the Elsie Initiative Fund has already provided technical and financial assistance to 26 security institutions in 16 Troop- and Police-Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) and three UN peace operations, helping to build more gender-inclusive peacekeeping environments.

The EIF has supported efforts ranging from gender barrier assessments to the creation of Gender-Strong Units, which serve as models for integrating women into operational, leadership, and field roles within peacekeeping missions. These efforts have been pivotal in changing mindsets, updating deployment policies, and fostering institutional accountability.

In his remarks, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, commended the EIF’s transformative impact:

“The Elsie Initiative Fund has been a crucial partner in promoting women’s meaningful participation and supporting Member States in assessing barriers, implementing gender-responsive projects, trialling innovative approaches, and promoting Gender-Strong Units.”

Showcasing Results and Opening New Opportunities

The launch event also showcased successful EIF-funded projects in Senegal, Uruguay, and Fiji, countries that have demonstrated measurable progress in increasing the deployment and retention of uniformed women in peace operations. These projects include initiatives to improve deployment infrastructure, enhance recruitment practices, and reform institutional cultures that have traditionally hindered gender equality.

As part of the Fourth Programming Round, the EIF has announced an open call for Letters of Interest (LOIs), available until 31 January 2026. Eligible applicants include Troop- and Police-Contributing Countries and UN entities seeking funding for barrier assessments, institutional reforms, or the creation of Gender-Strong Units.

Empowering Women Strengthens Peace

During the event, Lieutenant General Cheryl Pearce, Acting Military Adviser at the UN Department of Peace Operations, emphasized the critical importance of women’s leadership in peacekeeping:

“Women’s full, equal, and meaningful participation in peacekeeping is not a side issue—it is fundamental to the future of peace operations. When women are empowered to serve and to lead, peacekeeping is stronger. We prevent gender-based violence more effectively, and we support host countries to build more inclusive security institutions.”

Her remarks reflect a growing consensus across the UN system that women’s participation enhances operational effectiveness, community engagement, and long-term peacebuilding outcomes.

The Broader Context: 25 Years of Women, Peace, and Security

The EIF’s Fourth Programming Round coincides with preparations for the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, a landmark resolution adopted in October 2000 that recognized the unique impact of conflict on women and called for their greater involvement in peace and security efforts.

Despite global commitments, women still represent less than 10 per cent of uniformed personnel in UN peace operations. Structural barriers — including unequal recruitment, lack of childcare support, gender bias, and safety concerns — continue to limit their participation.

The Elsie Initiative Fund serves as a bridge between global advocacy and practical implementation, helping Member States identify and dismantle these barriers through data-driven analysis and targeted funding.

A Collective Call to Action

As the Fund enters its next phase, UN Women and the Department of Peace Operations are urging greater donor engagement to expand EIF’s reach and sustainability. To date, EIF has received support from a coalition of contributors including Canada (its founding donor), as well as Norway, Finland, Germany, and the Republic of Korea, among others.

Ms. Gumbonzvanda emphasized that the Fund’s next stage will be crucial for scaling up proven strategies and ensuring that progress made over the past six years translates into lasting structural reform. “The Elsie Initiative Fund is not only about gender balance—it is about institutional transformation and peace that works for everyone,” she said.

Looking Ahead

With applications now open, the EIF’s Fourth Programming Round is expected to draw interest from both new and existing partners committed to making peacekeeping more inclusive, effective, and reflective of the societies it serves. The Fund continues to stand as a model of international cooperation and accountability, demonstrating that gender equality is both a strategic imperative and a peacebuilding necessity.

For more information or to apply, visit the official EIF website at elsiefund.org/fourth-programming-round.